Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Andre Lotterer and the Genesis LMDh project: Forging a new era in WEC from scratch

WEC
Andre Lotterer and the Genesis LMDh project: Forging a new era in WEC from scratch

Exclusive: Lowdon on what's next for Cadillac after short F1 honeymoon

Formula 1
Australian GP
Exclusive: Lowdon on what's next for Cadillac after short F1 honeymoon

Who is taking the initiative in solving F1's start problem?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Who is taking the initiative in solving F1's start problem?

Spanish GP releases latest Madring F1 renderings

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP releases latest Madring F1 renderings

F1 Academy at Shanghai: How to watch live, full schedule, what to know

F1 Academy
Shanghai
F1 Academy at Shanghai: How to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Max Verstappen in talks with the FIA, but is it possible to end ‘yo-yo racing’ in F1?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen in talks with the FIA, but is it possible to end ‘yo-yo racing’ in F1?

How the challenge of F1's toughest corners has changed in 2026 - Fernando Alonso

Formula 1
Chinese GP
How the challenge of F1's toughest corners has changed in 2026 - Fernando Alonso
Formula 1 Australian GP

Max Verstappen having conflicting thoughts on F1 retirement

The four-time world champion has a strong disliking towards the new F1 regulations and instead enjoys GT3 racing more

Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images

Max Verstappen is enduring conflicting thoughts on whether to retire from Formula 1, confirming he ‘doesn’t want to’ leave but is having more fun with his endurance racing projects.

The four-time world champion has long been a big critic of F1’s 2026 regulation overhaul, which is more reliant on electrical energy meaning battery harvesting has a greater role at grands prix.

It caused Verstappen to slander it as “anti-racing” and “Formula E on steroids”, adding it might push him away from F1 at the end of his current contract, which expires in 2028 - at least two years before the next regulation change.

The 28-year-old instead enjoys endurance racing more and is set to contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours in May, seven months after his NLS win there, and he also owns a team in GT World Challenge Europe. 

“I don't want to leave,” the Red Bull driver said, ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix. “I wish I had a bit more time and a bit more fun, for sure, but I'm also doing other stuff that is a lot of fun.

“I get to race the Nordschleife. I hope, in the coming years, I can do Spa, Le Mans, so I'm combining stuff to find other stuff that I find really fun as well. Of course, my team, so I have a lot of distractions at the same time.

“Positive distractions, I would call it. But at the same time, it's a bit conflicting because I don't really enjoy the car, but I do enjoy working with all the people in the team and from the engine department as well.

“So, no, I don't want to leave. But I also hope, of course, that it gets better and I know I've had discussions with F1 and the FIA and I think we are working towards something and hopefully that will improve everything.”

Verstappen Racing Mercedes AMG GT3

Verstappen Racing Mercedes AMG GT3

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Verstappen casting doubt over his future is nothing new though, often stating he won’t be racing into his 40s like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, particularly as he broke records by joining F1 at the age of only 17. 

When asked further about his endurance racing exploits, he said: “It's a bit of a different environment that you're in, in the paddock, I would say.

“I'm probably a little bit more old school, less political, which probably I enjoy a bit more. I can probably be a bit more myself.

“So yeah, that's what I enjoy. Plus, of course, these races, like all the big endurance ones, I want to do. It's something that when I was a kid as well, my dad was doing.”

Verstappen’s father Jos won the 2008 Le Mans Series LMP2 title, the year he also took a victory in class at the 24-hour race, finishing 10th overall.

Max added: “I don't need to be only a Formula 1 driver. I can also do other things and I've achieved everything that I wanted to achieve. So that's why I want to explore other things. And I don't want to do them when I'm 40 years old. I think this is the perfect age to do it.”

Photos from Chinese GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Leclerc

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Audi F1 Team nose detail

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
McLaren mechanics work on the car

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Garage of Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Formula 1
53
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Aston Martin shuts down Honda F1 battery talk: ‘What’s the point of those questions?’
Next article Ferrari gives Haas “as much info as they can”, amid Mercedes customer questions

Top Comments

More from
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen in talks with the FIA, but is it possible to end ‘yo-yo racing’ in F1?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen in talks with the FIA, but is it possible to end ‘yo-yo racing’ in F1?

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen praised after fans spot classy Australian GP moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen praised after fans spot classy Australian GP moment

Is Max Verstappen still motivated? Red Bull plays down concerns amid F1 2026 criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Is Max Verstappen still motivated? Red Bull plays down concerns amid F1 2026 criticism
More from
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull praises "fantastic" debut for Isack Hadjar at F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Red Bull praises "fantastic" debut for Isack Hadjar at F1 Australian GP

How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Formula 1
Australian GP
How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Why Max Verstappen “hopes” the FIA takes action against 2026 F1 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Max Verstappen “hopes” the FIA takes action against 2026 F1 rules

Latest news

Andre Lotterer and the Genesis LMDh project: Forging a new era in WEC from scratch

WEC
Andre Lotterer and the Genesis LMDh project: Forging a new era in WEC from scratch