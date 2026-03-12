Max Verstappen having conflicting thoughts on F1 retirement

Max Verstappen is enduring conflicting thoughts on whether to retire from Formula 1, confirming he ‘doesn’t want to’ leave but is having more fun with his endurance racing projects.

The four-time world champion has long been a big critic of F1’s 2026 regulation overhaul, which is more reliant on electrical energy meaning battery harvesting has a greater role at grands prix.

It caused Verstappen to slander it as “anti-racing” and “Formula E on steroids”, adding it might push him away from F1 at the end of his current contract, which expires in 2028 - at least two years before the next regulation change.

The 28-year-old instead enjoys endurance racing more and is set to contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours in May, seven months after his NLS win there, and he also owns a team in GT World Challenge Europe.

“I don't want to leave,” the Red Bull driver said, ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix. “I wish I had a bit more time and a bit more fun, for sure, but I'm also doing other stuff that is a lot of fun.

“I get to race the Nordschleife. I hope, in the coming years, I can do Spa, Le Mans, so I'm combining stuff to find other stuff that I find really fun as well. Of course, my team, so I have a lot of distractions at the same time.

“Positive distractions, I would call it. But at the same time, it's a bit conflicting because I don't really enjoy the car, but I do enjoy working with all the people in the team and from the engine department as well.

“So, no, I don't want to leave. But I also hope, of course, that it gets better and I know I've had discussions with F1 and the FIA and I think we are working towards something and hopefully that will improve everything.”

Verstappen Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Verstappen casting doubt over his future is nothing new though, often stating he won’t be racing into his 40s like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, particularly as he broke records by joining F1 at the age of only 17.

When asked further about his endurance racing exploits, he said: “It's a bit of a different environment that you're in, in the paddock, I would say.

“I'm probably a little bit more old school, less political, which probably I enjoy a bit more. I can probably be a bit more myself.

“So yeah, that's what I enjoy. Plus, of course, these races, like all the big endurance ones, I want to do. It's something that when I was a kid as well, my dad was doing.”

Verstappen’s father Jos won the 2008 Le Mans Series LMP2 title, the year he also took a victory in class at the 24-hour race, finishing 10th overall.

Max added: “I don't need to be only a Formula 1 driver. I can also do other things and I've achieved everything that I wanted to achieve. So that's why I want to explore other things. And I don't want to do them when I'm 40 years old. I think this is the perfect age to do it.”

Photos from Chinese GP - Thursday