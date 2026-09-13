Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Live: MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix updates as Marco Bezzecchi crashes out

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Live: MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix updates as Marco Bezzecchi crashes out

Mercedes thought it had pole position until Lando Norris came along

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Mercedes thought it had pole position until Lando Norris came along

DTM Sachsenring: Engel on pole as Wittmann and Thiim struggle in the wet

DTM
DTM
Sachsenring
DTM Sachsenring: Engel on pole as Wittmann and Thiim struggle in the wet

Max Verstappen: ‘I need to figure out where to overtake’ to win F1 Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Max Verstappen: ‘I need to figure out where to overtake’ to win F1 Spanish GP

Colton Herta withdraws from both Madring F2 races

FIA F2
FIA F2
Madrid
Colton Herta withdraws from both Madring F2 races

What to expect from Madrid GP? From Mercedes' six-stop joke to a "six-kilometre-long" pitlane

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
What to expect from Madrid GP? From Mercedes' six-stop joke to a "six-kilometre-long" pitlane

Former McLaren F1 junior Ugo Ugochukwu wins Formula 3 title

FIA F3
FIA F3
Madrid
Former McLaren F1 junior Ugo Ugochukwu wins Formula 3 title

"F1 cannot continue this way" - Fernando Alonso sounds the alarm at Spanish GP home race

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
"F1 cannot continue this way" - Fernando Alonso sounds the alarm at Spanish GP home race
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Max Verstappen: ‘I need to figure out where to overtake’ to win F1 Spanish GP

Verstappen fears the lack of passing opportunities at Madring will hinder a potential bid for victory on Sunday

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen says he still needs to figure out where to overtake if he is to beat Lando Norris to victory in Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen qualified third at Madrid’s new street circuit, just over a tenth slower than polesetter Norris and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Asked if he could challenge the McLaren for victory, the Red Bull driver was skeptical, given how tricky overtaking is expected to be at Madring.

“It will be tough,” he said. “I mean, even, let’s say, best-case scenario, you are faster, you can’t pass. There are no corners where you can pass. So, you need to rely on people deg-ing very aggressively.

“The long runs were very tough, a lot of [tyre] deg for everyone, so that will be probably the key point tomorrow. But even with that, I need to still figure out a corner where to pass.”

Verstappen was fairly satisfied with his qualifying performance. In terms of lap time deficit, this is the closest he has been to pole position since Monaco, where he was just 0.043s down on Antonelli.

“It was alright," he said. “I mean, I haven’t been here so much this year in the top three, so for me I think we had a good qualifying.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

“The car, I think we made some nice improvements, but it was also, I think, straight away when we arrived here in, let’s say, a decent window. And then, I think where we just struggle a little bit is always that final sector, where we just don’t seem to get our deployment like our competitors, and that makes it, of course, very tough to match.

“But, overall, I’m quite happy with how everything went. Every qualifying, from Q1 to Q2 to Q3, just nice progression. There were not really things that, I guess, I left on the table, just more like a few limitations within the car that we know we have, plus the deployment in the final sector where we just didn’t seem to maybe fully get it right. But that’s qualifying. I mean, the race is again very different.”

Could Verstappen actually have hoped for a better result, given he topped Q2 by 0.160s over Antonelli?

“I think I was also one of the only ones that used two sets, so it’s not really a fair comparison,” he nuanced.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Mestiza, F1 paddock

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Zak Brown, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Luis Figo, Audi Garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Jude Bellingham

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
14
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Colton Herta withdraws from both Madring F2 races
Next article Mercedes thought it had pole position until Lando Norris came along

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

Mercedes thought it had pole position until Lando Norris came along

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Mercedes thought it had pole position until Lando Norris came along

Colton Herta withdraws from both Madring F2 races

FIA F2
FIA F2
Madrid
Colton Herta withdraws from both Madring F2 races

You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Formula 1
Belgian GP
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon
More from
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen on how to fix new Madrid F1 circuit: "If they give me the track map…"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Max Verstappen on how to fix new Madrid F1 circuit: "If they give me the track map…"

How Monza revealed the true picture – Max Verstappen responds to FIA's surprising ADUO verdict

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Monza revealed the true picture – Max Verstappen responds to FIA's surprising ADUO verdict

The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Formula 1
Dutch GP
The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit
More from
Red Bull Racing

F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Max Verstappen reveals laid-back approach to 100-driver Silverstone challenge

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Max Verstappen reveals laid-back approach to 100-driver Silverstone challenge

What Max Verstappen’s big deal means for his future, Red Bull and F1

Formula 1
Dutch GP
What Max Verstappen’s big deal means for his future, Red Bull and F1

Latest news

Live: MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix updates as Marco Bezzecchi crashes out

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Live: MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix updates as Marco Bezzecchi crashes out

Mercedes thought it had pole position until Lando Norris came along

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Mercedes thought it had pole position until Lando Norris came along

DTM Sachsenring: Engel on pole as Wittmann and Thiim struggle in the wet

DTM
DTM DTM
Sachsenring
DTM Sachsenring: Engel on pole as Wittmann and Thiim struggle in the wet

Max Verstappen: ‘I need to figure out where to overtake’ to win F1 Spanish GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Max Verstappen: ‘I need to figure out where to overtake’ to win F1 Spanish GP

Feature

Discover prime content

How Norris unfurled a surprising - and "unrepeatable" - Spanish GP pole lap

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Norris unfurled a surprising - and "unrepeatable" - Spanish GP pole lap

Audi’s long road back to the top of grand prix racing

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Audi’s long road back to the top of grand prix racing

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Spanish GP

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Spanish GP

What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Filip Cleeren
What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off
View more