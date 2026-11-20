Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen: “I really thought that we would not win a race this year”

Max Verstappen admits he expected a winless 2026 after Red Bull's rough start, crediting the team for a late surge

Rahaan Mazumder Ronald Vording

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 12:44 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Heading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix on a run of eight consecutive podiums, Max Verstappen looks every bit the force who dominated Formula 1 earlier this decade. Back in March, however, the four-time world champion was braced for his first winless campaign since 2015.

Speaking during Las Vegas media day, Verstappen reflected on the scale of Red Bull Racing’s mid-season recovery during Formula 1’s sweeping 2026 chassis and engine overhaul - the team’s first year running its in-house Red Bull Ford power unit.

"Did I personally expect it to be like this after the first few rounds? For sure not," Verstappen said. "I really thought that we would not win a race this year and now we are constantly fighting for a win or close to it."

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Across the first three rounds in Australia, China, and Japan, Verstappen managed just 12 points - finishing sixth in Melbourne, retiring in Shanghai, and crossing eighth at Suzuka - while publicly describing the RB22 as "completely undriveable" in China due to acute cornering balance issues. He went four races without a podium and endured 15 grands prix without P1, absorbing four retirements across China, Monaco, Great Britain, and the Netherlands.

Fixing the car and learning the engine

Asked whether Red Bull’s 2026 recovery mirrored its adjustments from a year earlier, Verstappen shut down the comparison immediately.

"No, no, not related at all. Because we, this year, have very, very different problems to last year," he said. "So, it was a combination of putting more performance on the car, but at the same time also just fixing some of our problems, which automatically would give us more performance."

That step-by-step progress extended beyond aerodynamics. "Also, engine side, we understood a lot more what we wanted from the engine," Verstappen noted. "Still, there’s always room for improvement; we know that. That’s what we are constantly working on."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

The payoff arrived in autumn. Verstappen broke his P1 drought on 4 October in Malaysia, swept the sprint and grand prix in Singapore a week later, and added a third victory in Mexico City on 1 November. Coupled with second place in São Paulo, the surge lifted him to second in the drivers’ championship on 279 points - 111 behind newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli, yet 17 clear of George Russell - while keeping Red Bull third in the constructors’ fight.

"Hats off to the whole team; they’ve done a really good job," Verstappen said. "But now, we also look forward, and yeah, still look into some of the weaknesses that we have and things that we want to change for next year to hopefully make the car even better."

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