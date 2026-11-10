Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Max Verstappen names the one condition that would make him retire from F1

The Red Bull driver has not won the title for two years, but says he has never stopped believing he is the best on the grid

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 11:58 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images





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Max Verstappen says he would walk away from Formula 1 if he ever stopped believing he was the best driver in the field.

The four-time world champion has not won the title since 2024, with Lando Norris taking the championship win last year and Kimi Antonelli wrapping up the 2026 championship in Mexico earlier this month.

But speaking to the media before the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Verstappen was put on the spot about whether he still rates himself as the top driver in F1.

"I always think so," he said. "Otherwise, I'd stop!"

He added that this mindset goes back to his very first season in the championship, when he made his debut with Toro Rosso at just 17 years old in 2015.

"You do have that thought, but in 2015 I also knew that I still had a lot to learn," he said. "But I already had it in my head that I had the potential to be the best, yes."

It has been an odd year for the Dutchman. Red Bull started its first season with its own power units, built with Ford, a long way off the pace, and he did not win a race until the Bahrain Grand Prix in October, which was moved to Sepang after the race at Sakhir was cancelled.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

He has since added wins in Singapore and Mexico, and is now second in the standings, 17 points clear of Mercedes driver George Russell.

"I think I've just had a good season," he said on the year so far. "It's just that in Formula 1, you're also dependent on your car, of course. Lately, we've had things reasonably well sorted again. And then the victories come."

His Sunday certainly followed this idea. Starting 21st after an engine penalty, Verstappen climbed to second behind Norris, despite complaining of a Max Verstappen "needs to understand what happened" after "night and day" F1 comeback in Brazilian GP change in the car after the switch to slick tyres.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said afterwards that no simulation could have predicted a drive like that, adding that Verstappen was Red Bull boss hails Max Verstappen's Brazil podium: "He's beating the sim on a regular basis".

It was the third year in a row that Verstappen had fought his way onto the podium from deep on the grid at Interlagos. He has three races left to hold on to second in the championship, with Russell and Lewis Hamilton fighting hard behind him, and Red Bull also trying to keep McLaren behind it in the fight for third in the constructors' standings.

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