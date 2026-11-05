Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"
F1 drivers could once again face rain in Brazil, although Verstappen responds with a joke when asked whether he fears a repeat of the power unit software bug seen in Malaysia
Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 7:03 PM
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The first wet race with Formula 1’s 2026 cars did not exactly prove to be a resounding success. During the formation laps behind the safety car at the Sepang International Circuit, almost half the field came to a halt.
The issue turned out to be a software bug linked to the 250kW restrictions imposed by the FIA for wet-weather races. That software bug caused the electric motors to go into lock-down mode in the slowest parts of the circuit. With no electric power available to offset the turbo lag, nothing happened when the drivers pressed the throttle pedal.
In Malaysia, the restrictions were lifted for the most problematic minisectors, with the FIA sending new software to the teams and manufacturers after approximately 20 minutes. They were then able to install the updated version in their power units to finally get the race under way.
The same emergency measure was subsequently applied in Singapore, before a test with modified software followed in Austin. At the Circuit of the Americas, the FIA issued the following statement:
"As part of the ongoing refinements to the Power Unit software for low grip mode, the FIA together with the teams and Power Unit manufacturers will run a simulation at the end of FP1, with cars running on low grip mode, using specific driver inputs during the in-lap to test additional software protections. This will mean that cars will be running for a short distance at low speed at Turn 15 at the end of the session."
FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis had already explained in Malaysia that the bug had only come to light during the race because the FIA had not been able to carry out sufficient testing with the 2026 cars in wet conditions beforehand. In response to a question from Motorsport.com, he confirmed that he could guarantee this specific bug would not occur again, although he added that he could not rule out all bugs.
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Given the weather forecast for Sao Paulo, there is a possibility that F1 drivers will once again encounter rain this weekend. Asked during the FIA press conference whether the drivers are confident that the Sepang debacle will not be repeated, Max Verstappen joked: "I have installed antivirus in my car, so I'll be fine!"
When Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad then said that he hoped the issue had been resolved, Verstappen picked up the microphone once more and laughed: "You'll be on the same software, mate, so don't worry!"
Verstappen has fond memories of Interlagos in both dry and wet conditions. The Red Bull driver has won there three times and has produced memorable comeback drives on just as many occasions.
Last year, the Dutchman drove from the pitlane to the podium, while in 2024 he managed to win from 17th on the grid – which at the time dealt a decisive blow to Lando Norris's title hopes – and in 2016 he put on a spectacular show, including overtaking eventual world champion Nico Rosberg around the outside in the rain.
"It's a fantastic track and good for racing", Verstappen said. "And yeah, it has had some crazy races at times, also for me. Winning from starting up front or winning after coming from the back with rain races and stuff like that. It's looking like there’s a chance of rain again, so that’s exciting."
However, Verstappen is reluctant to make any predictions for this year's edition. Although the Red Bull driver has won three of the last four Grands Prix, he concluded that the four leading teams are very closely matched and that Ferrari had the fastest package in Austin.
"It's difficult to say anything for this weekend, because I think the gaps are so tight up front that sometimes it just comes down to nailing the setup or the deployment, all these kind of things.
"The last few years, I think Brazil has always been a sprint event. So now I guess we have a little bit more time to set up the car, which might be good or might be bad. I don't know, but we'll just see how it goes."
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