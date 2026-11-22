Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen lashes out at George Russell: "He's so far below my level"

The Las Vegas Grand Prix winner hit back at Russell's criticism from earlier in the weekend, saying "karma" struck when the Mercedes driver crashed out of second place

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:24 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images





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Max Verstappen has lashed out at George Russell following the dramatic Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend, saying the driver is "so far below my level" that he does not feel the need to respond to him. This came after the Mercedes driver crashed out of second place behind him.

The pair clashed in final practice on Friday, when Verstappen was given a warning by the stewards for erratic driving. Russell then said Verstappen walks around George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’, and that "somebody's got to stand up to that guy".

On the Saturday night he had the perfect opportunity to do just that as Verstappen and Russell started side by side on the front row. They swapped the lead several times in a race dominated by yo-yo racing, but on lap 48, Russell locked up while trying to pass team-mate Kimi Antonelli for second and hit the wall. He dropped to ninth and was able to keep going. Verstappen went on to win ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Speaking in the press conference following his campaign under the neon lights, Verstappen didn't shy away from his rivalry with the Briton.

"The thing is, he speaks a lot next to the track, and honestly, for me, it doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that. So it doesn't bother me," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

He then turned to the moment Russell's race ended.

"Today, karma is a b***h. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening. So I was like, 'Fantastic! My day is only getting better!'" he said.

"And of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete."

It was Verstappen's fourth win of the season, after Bahrain, Singapore and Mexico, and his ninth consecutive podium.

It also strengthened his grip on second place in the drivers' standings. Verstappen now has 304 points, 37 clear of Lewis Hamilton, who moved up to third, while Russell dropped to fourth on 264 points, level with Norris, with two races to go.

Russell said after the race that he didn't regret his move on his team-mate that led to his crash, explaining that he "went for a high-risk move and paid the price", and that he could have settled for third.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was less forgiving, describing the crash as "an error".

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Previous article “My mistake was to lift” – Why Kimi Antonelli lost power in Las Vegas F1 victory battle

Next article Charles Leclerc “embarrassed for the team” after costly Las Vegas clash with Lewis Hamilton

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