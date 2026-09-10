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Max Verstappen makes Red Bull seat joke after Robin Raikkonen signing: "Maybe I'll move aside"

Max Verstappen has joked that he may eventually have to vacate his Red Bull seat for new junior recruit Robin Raikkonen

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has joked he might eventually have to vacate his Red Bull seat to make way for the team's newest junior recruit, Robin Raikkonen.

It was announced this week that the 11-year-old son of 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen has officially joined the Red Bull Junior Team. The young Finnish driver is currently establishing himself in the European karting ranks.

Speaking to Motorsport.com and other media ahead of this weekend's inaugural Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, Verstappen confirmed he had already spoken with the Raikkonen family to congratulate them on the deal, having been privately aware of the agreement before it was made public.

"Yeah, I met them before the race on Sunday [the Italian Grand Prix]. They were sitting upstairs, so I had a quick chat with Kimi and with Robin," Verstappen explained. "It was good. When they were around I had a little chat and I knew that he was signed already. It's good to see."

Robin Raikkonen

Robin Raikkonen

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull's junior programme has a long history of bringing successful drivers to F1. The list of Red Bull junior graduates includes Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson.

When it was pointed out to him that he would likely not be racing in F1 by the time Robin is ready to compete for a seat, the Dutchman joked: "Yeah, who knows. Maybe, maybe not. I guess eventually they also need a seat for him in the team. So then, yeah, maybe I'll move aside."

Verstappen signed a contract extension at the end of August, which will keep him at the Milton Keynes outfit until the end of 2030, putting to bed rumours of a potential retirement or a move to either Mercedes or McLaren.

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