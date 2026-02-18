Max Verstappen on F1 2026 flaws: ‘I already said that in 2023, but nobody listened’

After Max Verstappen described Formula 1’s new technical regulations as “Formula E on steroids” last week, he immediately added that not everyone would be pleased with his media comments – especially those with commercial interests in the sport.

At the start of the second week of pre-season testing in Bahrain, the Dutchman said he had not heard any negative feedback from higher up since, and that he would not lose sleep over it anyway.

“No, I haven’t heard anything,” he said. “And I haven’t really been concerned with that either. I just gave my honest opinion, and I think that should be allowed.”

Verstappen does not share McLaren’s view on F1 starts

Verstappen explained that behind the scenes he even received support from other F1 drivers: “Most of them think the same way.”

When it was pointed out during the Dutch media session that there seemed to be two camps – since Lando Norris indicated that he actually appreciated the new cars – Verstappen laughed: “That one camp is more like a small easy-up tent, the rest are in a very big tent. So it’s one small camp and one big camp!

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

“I might be a bit more extreme in how I say it, but that’s also because I don’t really care that much [about what others think]. Some people are a bit more diplomatic.”

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella called for several changes after the first week of testing. He was mainly concerned about three elements: the start procedure without the MGU-H to support the turbo, dangerous closing speeds due to lifting, and overtaking becoming (too) difficult.

When Motorsport.com asked Verstappen whether he agreed that something needed to be done about these three aspects, the Red Bull driver responded: “The last two things, yes, but I already said that back in 2023. You can raise those points now, but maybe they should have looked at it a bit earlier as a team.

“As for the start, that’s simply the choice you make with the turbo. We consciously made a certain decision there. And those who have problems with it, well, they can also start from the pitlane. Then you’re out of everyone’s way and you can just join the race from there,” he laughed.

Verstappen predicted extra downshifting three years ago

Verstappen’s reference to having flagged the main concerns in 2023 dates back to a press conference in Austria – where Motorsport.com asked the Dutchman about his first impressions based on the early simulator runs. At the time, the Red Bull driver already warned about downshifting and lift-and-coast on the straights.

“When I said those things in 2023, I immediately got a lot of criticism,” he pointed out in Bahrain. “They told me, ‘No, that’s not correct and it won’t be like that’. But now it turns out that for 90% it actually is like that.”

The current situation therefore came as no surprise to Verstappen: “You could see this coming. In recent years, not that much has changed, just a few small things in terms of how you deploy and harvest the energy. But yes, you could see this coming from a long way off.

"There are also a few other things. With the wings open on the straights, everyone has a lot less drag, which makes it harder to pick up a slipstream. And when the wings close again at the end of the straight, you bottom out quite hard. The downforce that suddenly comes onto the tyres also affects a lot of things. You have to take all of that into account.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Even if small adjustments are still made, Verstappen believes the overall package will not improve dramatically in the coming years.

“Maybe the concept itself isn’t right and isn’t efficient enough,” he suggested. “It will improve a bit, but not to a point where you suddenly think everything makes sense. Unless you change the rules, of course, but that’s not up to me.”

Asked whether that last option was even possible, Verstappen concluded: “Everything is possible. If you frame it as a safety issue, you can change a lot of things. But whether that’s realistic, I don’t know. I haven’t discussed it with anyone.”

On Wednesday, the FIA already made clear that it did not intend to do so. Its statement read: “It was agreed that no immediate major regulatory changes were required given that initial evidence and feedback remains immature and that premature change carried the risk of increased instability ahead of the first race. Further reviews will be carried out once more data becomes available.”

Photos from Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day 4