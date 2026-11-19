Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen on F1's WHOOP plan: "It's nobody's business, I don't even know my heart rate"

Max Verstappen will not take part in next year's experiment to show F1 drivers' heart rates to fans. For the Dutchman, it is "a matter of privacy"

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 7:00 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1 announced a partnership with WHOOP. A number of drivers will wear the company's health trackers, with their data being shown live during TV broadcasts in 2027.

The latter, however, remains entirely optional, leaving the decision up to the drivers themselves. According to those behind the initiative, at least a handful of F1 drivers have already committed to the project, but Max Verstappen is clearly not among them.

During the media day in Las Vegas, the four-time world champion made it clear that, in his view, his personal data is nobody else's business.

"I won’t be involved. I don’t use any device, also not for my training, I don’t use anything. First of all, I don’t like to be tracked and I know when I’m tired," Verstappen said.

"If other drivers want to [share], then sure. But for me, it’s not something that I like and also not something that I want people to see or that I want to show."

Asked whether it is a matter of privacy for him, the Red Bull driver continued: "Yes, also that. People don’t need to know my heart rate. I also don’t want to know my heart rate! I know when it’s high and I know when it’s low.

"For me, it’s definitely a privacy thing, but, as I said, I also don’t use it privately for training either."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Not all drivers are opposed to the idea, however. Charles Leclerc, for example, has already indicated in Vegas that fans can expect to see his data during live broadcasts next year.

"I don't have anything to hide in particular. Obviously, I'm now an ambassador for WHOOP and I've been using the device for quite a long time now to track my recovery, my sleep, but also when I'm in the car," he said.

In a sense, Leclerc is even pleased with the deal, as it is now formally permitted to wear the device while driving. Ferrari already had a partnership with Whoop, but drivers no longer need to wear the trackers discreetly while driving.

"Now there's an actual device that is certified by FIA that we can, without hiding it anymore, wear while driving. It's a good thing, at least for me, it's very useful. To show it to everybody is another matter that we'll for sure discuss, but I personally don't have any problems with it."

Mercedes driver George Russell sits somewhere in the middle and mainly believes that the data needs to be viewed in the right context. He is not as firmly opposed to the idea as Verstappen, but sees both perspectives: as a fan, he would appreciate it, but as an athlete, he has his reservations.

"As a neutral, if I was sat on the sofa, I think I'd really enjoy seeing it. But everyone's different. A 45-year-old's heart rate is probably going to be quite a bit lower than an 18-year-old's heart rate," he said.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

"And when you're sat on the grid, you'll be saying, Fernando Alonso's ice cool when the lights are going out because his heart rate is much, much lower. But if you put my dad in the car, who's 72, his heart rate's going to be even lower than Fernando's. And even people of the same age have different heart rates as well."

According to Russell, there is therefore a risk that fans will see the figures and draw the wrong conclusions from them.

"I didn't really know how it could be additive, if that makes it, because we're all just so different," he said. "But it's going to create a narrative that's going to be positive for some [and negative for others]. I'm lucky that I'd say my heart rate's on the lower side, but I would empathise with a driver whose natural heart rate sits 20 beats higher than somebody else.

"So yeah, from a neutral, I think it's cool, but as the athlete, I'm not going to say no. I think it's okay as we are."

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