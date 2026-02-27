Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

General
Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters

Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash

Sebastian Vettel on the moment he stopped living for the next F1 win

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Sebastian Vettel on the moment he stopped living for the next F1 win
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Max Verstappen on how "F1" movie and "Drive to Survive" have changed American fandom

Max Verstappen says the "F1" movie and Netflix’s "Drive to Survive" have noticeably boosted Formula 1’s popularity in the United States

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen can see the impact that the F1 movie has had on the championship's popularity in the United States.

While the Dutchman could easily walk in public in various cities in America before the likes of the F1 movie and Netflix's Drive to Survive, he can no longer do that without being recognised.

"I remember like 2018, 2019... I did a bit of a road trip around LA and then all the way to San Francisco and in the middle," Verstappen explained in an interview with Apple TV. "You could walk around, and you would barely be recognised. I would say now in the US, you definitely get recognised more and that's a good thing.

"I mean, people are more involved in the sport, and definitely, you can see that the fans are increasing. Also, when you go to the race weekends in town, it's really busy."

Since its release in June 2025, the F1 movie has exceeded $630million at the global box office, and as a result of its success, a sequel is already in the works.

"We're working on a sequel," F1 movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer told BBC.

"It was a long journey to get the movie made because we had to endure a couple of strikes – but in the end, the movie entertained audiences around the world," he said of F1 at the Academy Awards luncheon in Los Angeles. "I never worked with Brad Pitt before and it's really a thrill to work with Brad."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Director Joseph Kosinski also confirmed that conversations about a sequel to the movie were underway in November 2025. 

"We're in that stage of just kind of dreaming up what that next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be and for APXGP," Kosinski explained to Variety.

"But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it's something that people wanna see and I'd be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article These are America’s five F1 race winners

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare
More from
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters

Exclusive: Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 role "goes far beyond driving", says Laurent Mekies

Formula 1
Formula 1
Exclusive: Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 role "goes far beyond driving", says Laurent Mekies

Max Verstappen admits Red Bull won't be fighting for Australian GP win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull won't be fighting for Australian GP win
More from
Red Bull Racing

Laurent Mekies exclusive: "My job is to protect Red Bull's DNA, not to change it"

Formula 1
Laurent Mekies exclusive: "My job is to protect Red Bull's DNA, not to change it"

Will nobody win the Australian GP? Why sandbagging is an art form in F1

Formula 1
Will nobody win the Australian GP? Why sandbagging is an art form in F1

Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025

Latest news

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

General
Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more