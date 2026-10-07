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Max Verstappen on life after Christian Horner: “It is less stressful”

Max Verstappen has praised the calmer atmosphere under Laurent Mekies

Alex Harrington
Published:
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Motorsport Bulls Watch

For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Max Verstappen has admitted that he doesn't miss the friction that was created when Christian Horner was leading the Red Bull Formula 1 team. Speaking to the Press Association, the four-time champion admitted that the team is less stressful now his former boss has left the championship.

Conflict sells. Arguments between and within teams create plots that shape the likes of Drive to Survive and headlines across the globe. But from a driver's point of view, they are uninterested in complicating what should be a professional environment purely focused on winning the next race.

“To be honest, I like to see that people get on," he said when asked about Horner. "It is not nice when you constantly have tension between people.”

He added: “Of course, from the outside, people like it, but honestly between the teams, it is better when you have just a friendly relationship.”

With Red Bull under the control of Frenchman Laurent Mekies and with one win now under its belt this season, the Dutchman is enjoying his life at Milton Keynes.

“It is not as spicy, but I obviously quite like how things are going at the moment, with everyone's behaviour, let's put it like that.”

The driver also gave a commonsensical reason as to why this is his preference: less conflict means fewer distractions.

“It is less stressful. We are all leading a stressful life and, when you can take a bit of stress out of it at times, it is good.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The team removed Horner from its ranks last year after a period of controversy and differing results. He was eventually replaced by Mekies, who took on his role of team principal and CEO after a solid period at its sister team Racing Bulls.

Verstappen leaves the door open to Horner
Verstappen, wanting to continue his luck in Singapore this weekend after a successful Sunday in Malaysia, was asked about the possibility of Horner returning to the paddock.

“He has shown he did a good job. Of course, people spread a lot of rumours, and I don't know how much of that is true. I don't want to sound rude, but it is also not my problem or concern. He wants to come back, and if there is a good opportunity, I am sure he will do it, but I don't know where that is going to be.”

Formula 1 can keep its drama. Verstappen would simply prefer fewer people bringing it into the office.

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