Max Verstappen opens up on F1 retirement talk as he weighs up external priorities

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has discussed the possibility of retiring from the championship at the end of 2026.

The Dutchman previously explained that if he does not find the new regulations enjoyable, he could retire at the end of 2026. While Verstappen has been clear with his criticism of the 2026 F1 cars, he has confirmed to the media in Bahrain that it does not mean he can't find fun in them.

"Yeah. Not liking something doesn’t mean that I don’t want to do it. As a purist and motorsport fan, I’d prefer different regulations, but this is what it is," Verstappen said when asked by Motorsport.com about the possibility of retirement.

"I’ll try to get the maximum out of it. I love working with the team, and with our own engine. Those are the fun parts. Would I prefer different rules? Yes, but this is reality."

Verstappen has other interests, both in racing and in his personal life. During an appearance on the Up To Speed podcast, the 28-year-old shared that he was "closer to the end" of his time in the championship rather than closer to the beginning.

"I would say the current regulations are not helping the longevity of my career in Formula 1. Let's say like that. But it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter. I'm very happy with my career anyway, already in Formula 1. I can easily leave it behind. I have a lot of other projects.

"Who actually cares when you're 60 or 70 years old if you have won four titles or 10 because you're getting old, and I prefer to spend that with my family and really spend time with them before they are also not there anymore.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Last week I was skiing with good friends and family and my sister's boyfriend, they're getting married, so I realised like this is fantastic, being able to spend a few days together and appreciate life.

"Who cares about trying to go 24 times a year around the world, trying to hunt for another title. I don't care if I win four or eight. I want to live my life. You only live once, and I don't want to spend 25 years of that in racing a car.

"I want to also just appreciate life and what is out there. So, we'll see. Maybe I sound a bit dramatic now, but I just don't want to keep hunting or keep trying to live only for racing."

