Formula 1 Qatar GP

Max Verstappen pinpoints Mercedes’ key strength in Qatar: “If I try that, I’ll spin straight away!”

According to Verstappen, the Lusail International Circuit highlights exactly what Red Bull still needs to work on for 2027. He is particularly impressed by what Mercedes can do in the third sector

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 9:09 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen feels Red Bull simply cannot match Mercedes in terms of performance around the Lusail International Circuit, having qualified in sixth place for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

After four victories in the past six grands prix for Verstappen, Mercedes is once again the dominant force in Qatar. The extent of its advantage is somewhat reminiscent of the start of this season, although it does not come as much of a surprise to the Dutchman.

According to Verstappen, the explanation is twofold: Red Bull is still lacking in high-speed corners, while the full effect of Mercedes' Malaysia upgrade is only now becoming apparent at the Qatar circuit.

The latter was also the conclusion that polesitter George Russell drew immediately afterwards, pointing out that this is effectively the first track with predominantly high-speed corners since Mercedes introduced its extensive upgrade package for the W17.

“I think Mercedes has taken a step forward in the high-speed corners compared to the start of the season. We just haven't really seen that until this weekend because most tracks recently have mainly featured slower corners, apart from Austin,” Verstappen said during his Dutch media session in the paddock.

“Here, it's very clear to us that we're still not good enough in that area, in the high-speed corners, but that also applies to long-duration corners. We just can't get the balance right there. I've changed a lot of things on the car throughout the weekend, but none of it made any difference. We're just lacking.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Verstappen impressed by Mercedes’ speed in sector three

Those shortcomings are particularly apparent in sector three. That is where Mercedes has been making a big difference all weekend, with Verstappen explaining when asked about it by Motorsport.com: “Part of that is just pure downforce and it's also partly down to deployment.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc suggested that Mercedes arrives at Turn 12 at a higher speed because of its deployment strategy and then generates more downforce to carry that advantage through the high-speed corners that follow.

When Motorsport.com put that to Verstappen, the Dutchman made it clear with a laugh that Red Bull simply does not have the downforce levels to carry the same speed through the triple right-hander (Turns 12, 13 and 14).

“I think if I go through those corners at the speed they're doing, I'll be spinning off the track left, right and centre!” he said. “Of course, we can set our deployment strategy up like that as well, but I don't think that's a good idea for us!”

In that respect, the Lusail International Circuit is simply exposing one of Red Bull's remaining weaknesses, which is also reflected in the team's simulations.

“If you look at the numbers, they haven't necessarily improved all that much in the high-speed corners,” Verstappen added. “Our progress has been more about the overall package. We were already lacking in the high-speed corners at the start of the season, so that's no surprise to us either.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

According to Verstappen, the upgrades Red Bull has introduced – with its last major package in Baku – were primarily aimed at addressing other weaknesses of the RB22: “Of course, we've had a lot of upgrades, but I think most of our upgrades have been working better for low-speed and medium-speed corners. In the high-speed, we're clearly lacking.”

That is precisely one of the areas Verstappen believes Red Bull still needs to work on if it is to genuinely fight for the world title in 2027: “That's very clear to me, yes, absolutely. The high-speed corners, but also the overall stability of the car. Those things can clearly still be improved.”

Why Verstappen believes Hadjar outqualified him

Verstappen considers this overall weakness at Red Bull much more important than the fact that he has been outqualified by his team-mate Isack Hadjar in Qatar. According to the four-time world champion, the latter is also related to the balance issues.

“What I found in qualifying was that the more I wanted to push, the more the car started working against me in terms of balance. So yeah, you just can't get any more out of it,” Verstappen concluded.

“Isack is doing well, but at the same time, from my side, this weekend has just not been good. There's no balance in the car and that’s limiting me. Also, mid-corner, where most of your lap time is, there's not much that you can do. It is what it is. It happens, right? And then a team-mate qualifies in front of you, these things happen everywhere along the grid.”

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