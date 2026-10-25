Formula 1 United States GP
Max Verstappen puzzled by Q3 grip loss, but Austin shows how far Red Bull has progressed
Verstappen can explain why his second Q3 run was difficult, but does not know why he lost so much grip on the first run. Red Bull still secured second and third despite neither driver being entirely happy – a sign of the team's resurgence
Ronald Vording
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 12:00 PM
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In Austin, the battle for pole position looked for a long time as though it would be between Max Verstappen and Ferrari. By the end of qualifying, however, the Scuderia had failed to get either car into the top three, while Kimi Antonelli emerged as a surprise contender.
Verstappen had to settle for second place, making his conclusion during the Dutch media session in the paddock clear: yes, the Red Bull driver could certainly live with that starting position, but there was still more potential to be unlocked.
That was especially evident from the Q2 lap with which Verstappen impressed his rivals. On a set of scrubbed tyres, the Dutchman was faster than some drivers from the other top teams on fresh rubber, making a third consecutive pole position seem within reach.
When Motorsport.com asked Verstappen why the picture in Q3 was so different from the second qualifying segment, the four-time world champion explained:
"I just didn't have the same grip anymore. It's as simple as that. I simply couldn't carry the speed that I wanted through the slow corners anymore. That's something we obviously need to understand, because there was for sure more in it. I just couldn't get it out of the car in Q3."
The wind appears to have been an important factor in that story. In the closing minutes of Q3, many drivers were caught out by gusts of wind, explaining why there were only three improvements on the second runs. Lando Norris spoke of the worst gusts of wind he had ever experienced behind the wheel, which caused him to lock up despite braking earlier as a precaution.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images
Verstappen clarified, however, that this could not explain the whole story of Q3.
"On the final run, the wind was really bad, but not on the first run. So I don't really understand why it was so disappointing. But anyway, if that's still good enough for second place, then that's okay."
Ferrari's pace also dropped away in Q3, with Charles Leclerc – like George Russell, incidentally – pointing to the increased cloud cover and falling track temperature, which pushed the Pirelli tyres slightly outside the ideal operating window for them.
Red Bull no longer falls away on challenging days
Qualifying in Austin was nevertheless revealing about the progress Red Bull has made in recent weeks, particularly since the Baku upgrade. On a day when neither driver was particularly happy with the feeling in the car, the team still managed to secure second and third places on the grid.
That marks a considerable contrast with the first half of this season, when Red Bull would often slip towards seventh and eighth on a difficult day – right at the back of the group comprising the four leading teams.
Verstappen acknowledged this too and recognised that qualifying in Austin was, in that sense, representative of the team's recent resurgence.
"Yes, absolutely. The car has been a lot better over the last few weekends, that's clear. And as I've said over the past few weekends as well, some circuits will simply suit us a little better than others. I think this one is still okay, but I think Singapore and Malaysia were clearly better for our car."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
Nevertheless, Verstappen's race pace in Austin looked more than respectable on Friday, giving him confidence heading into Sunday.
"Normally, yes. It's a bit difficult to judge who's really the fastest in race pace, but over the last few weekends it's been pretty good for us. I hope the set-up we have on the car is the right direction for the race."
The start remains a major question mark for Red Bull, although second place on the inside of the grid offers opportunities if Verstappen manages to get away well.
"Yes, but I don't think about that too much. If an overtake happens in the first corner, then it happens. And if it doesn't, then it's still such a long race in which so many things can go right or wrong. If you have a good balance and enough speed in the car, you can race here through strategy or even by overtaking someone on track."
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