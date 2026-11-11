Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Max Verstappen questions Ferrari’s decision to let Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc race freely
The Red Bull driver believes Ferrari’s opening-lap battle allowed him to win in Mexico
Alex Harrington
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 11:48 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
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Following his impressive win at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Max Verstappen said he would never put two number one drivers together if he were a team principal of Ferrari. He believes the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc gifted him the win in Mexico.
The Ferrari pair fought hard on the opening lap at the Mexico City Grand Prix, and Verstappen took advantage of the clash, winning the race, with Hamilton second and Leclerc fourth after a time penalty.
Asked about it by Viaplay during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend, the Dutchman said the situation could have been avoided.
"I've said it before, and a lot of people often don't agree, but if I was a team principal, I'd never get two number one drivers because then you get things like this," he said.
"One won't yield for the other because they both think they can win, and that's how I am too. And if I was a team principal, I'd change this."
He added that Ferrari would have been better served with a clear pecking order.
"If you had a clear number one and number two, they would've gone through the first corner as P1 and P2 and finished like that. Or P1 and P3, that's fine too, because as a team you're still scoring great points."
Ferrari has consistently confirmed that both drivers are free to race each other. Following what became a dramatic weekend for the Scuderia, team chief Fred Vasseur held a meeting with his two drivers. He confirmed to the media that during this, they had Lewis Hamilton insists Ferrari tensions with Charles Leclerc are over: "We've squashed it".
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images
Ferrari came away from Interlagos with just six points, as Leclerc and Hamilton finished eighth and ninth. The team is still second in the standings, 95 points ahead of Red Bull, with three races left.
Speaking at the circuit, Vasseur said: “We did [the meeting] yesterday evening because I had to fly back to Europe between the two races, but it went well.
“It was good to discuss, good to clarify my position and their position. It was good to do and now we turn the page and we are focused on the next one.
“The guidelines is still the same. They accumulated perhaps a bit of frustration because they are starting each weekend side-by-side and you have a kind of accumulation of fact. But at the end of the day, the guidelines is always the same.
“They need to respect each other, they are two competitors with the fighting spirit for sure, but they need to have respect for the other one, but mainly and firstly, they need to respect the brand, the team, the people working at home, the people working on track. I think we are putting a lot of effort on this, and the message was clear and will stay clear.”
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