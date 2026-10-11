Max Verstappen reacts to breaking Singapore GP curse after years of heartbreak

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Untitled design (85)

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Motorsport Bulls Watch

For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

After a career of just missing out on a Singapore Grand Prix win, Max Verstappen has finally stood at the top of the podium of a Sunday race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. After what has been a mixed season for the Red Bull team, this is the four-time champion's second consecutive grand prix victory.

This news brings to a close a demanding triple-header covering Baku, Sepang and Singapore. Verstappen finished second in the first of the trio. But it was Malaysia where he secured his first win of the season. And after a successful Singapore sprint race where he also finished first, Verstappen has now made it a habit as his success gains momentum.

Verstappen ticks off Singapore

Verstappen had finished second at Marina Bay in 2018, 2024 and 2025. But after all of his attempts, he never finished first. Now, he can tick this off his list, leaving just the Madring as the active circuit he is yet to win at.

"Yeah. It's taken a while," he said after the race. "But I think this race was very good. I mean yeah, we had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre and on the medium, even though I think the medium tire for everyone was a bit more of a struggle, but it worked out, so of course very happy to win here."

This sudden stream of success is providing the Milton Keynes outfit with the boost in motivation it needed after what had been a mostly Mercedes-dominated season so far.

"Yeah, I think the last few races have been really positive for us and it's just great to see. And we have a lot of motivation in the team to try and deliver even more results. So it's a really good group of people. I really enjoy working with them and hopefully we can have a bit more fun till the end of the year."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

This wasn't a flawless weekend for Red Bull after Isack Hadjar failed to finish the sprint race due to mechanical issues. This saw him start from the pitlane for Sunday's grand prix.

Red Bull will be hoping it can continue its winning streak in Austin for the United States Grand Prix.

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Sunday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
The drivers parade

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes; Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team; Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Fans of Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Drivers, official delegates, grid kids line up on the grid

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
The drivers wait for the lights on

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
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