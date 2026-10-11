Max Verstappen reacts to breaking Singapore GP curse after years of heartbreak
The four-time world champion ended years of frustration at Marina Bay with his second consecutive grand prix victory
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
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After a career of just missing out on a Singapore Grand Prix win, Max Verstappen has finally stood at the top of the podium of a Sunday race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. After what has been a mixed season for the Red Bull team, this is the four-time champion's second consecutive grand prix victory.
This news brings to a close a demanding triple-header covering Baku, Sepang and Singapore. Verstappen finished second in the first of the trio. But it was Malaysia where he secured his first win of the season. And after a successful Singapore sprint race where he also finished first, Verstappen has now made it a habit as his success gains momentum.
Verstappen ticks off Singapore
Verstappen had finished second at Marina Bay in 2018, 2024 and 2025. But after all of his attempts, he never finished first. Now, he can tick this off his list, leaving just the Madring as the active circuit he is yet to win at.
"Yeah. It's taken a while," he said after the race. "But I think this race was very good. I mean yeah, we had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre and on the medium, even though I think the medium tire for everyone was a bit more of a struggle, but it worked out, so of course very happy to win here."
This sudden stream of success is providing the Milton Keynes outfit with the boost in motivation it needed after what had been a mostly Mercedes-dominated season so far.
"Yeah, I think the last few races have been really positive for us and it's just great to see. And we have a lot of motivation in the team to try and deliver even more results. So it's a really good group of people. I really enjoy working with them and hopefully we can have a bit more fun till the end of the year."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
This wasn't a flawless weekend for Red Bull after Isack Hadjar failed to finish the sprint race due to mechanical issues. This saw him start from the pitlane for Sunday's grand prix.
Red Bull will be hoping it can continue its winning streak in Austin for the United States Grand Prix.
Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Sunday
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
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