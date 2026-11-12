Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Max Verstappen on Ferrari clashes: "I would never sign two number-one drivers"

The Dutchman says he would never opt for two lead drivers if he were a team principal. Verstappen believes a good car is all that is needed and a "decent number two" works better in that situation

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 9:05 AM

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Although Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Frederic Vasseur spoke to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on Thursday evening in Sao Paulo to clear the air, an extraordinary amount had already been said and written about the Ferrari clash in Mexico.

When Max Verstappen was asked for his opinion in Brazil, the Red Bull driver indicated that he primarily sees the incident as a consequence of Ferrari’s driver line-up. With two captains on one ship, such things are bound to happen, the Dutchman told Viaplay.

"If you simply had one clear number one and one clear number two, they would have gone through that corner in first and second, and they would have finished first and second as well. Or maybe first and third, but that's fine too. As a team, you're still scoring good points," Verstappen said.

According to Leclerc, the incident in Mexico was largely related to the layout of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but Verstappen sees it primarily as confirmation of a philosophy he has held for some time – including when thinking from a team principal's perspective.

"I've said it before," he continued. "People very often disagree with me, but if I were a team principal – if I had my own team – I would never sign two number-one drivers, because then you get this.

"Then this is normal. One isn't going to give way to the other, because of course they both think they can win, and that's how I am too.

"So if I were a team principal, I would never go for two number-one drivers. Some people completely disagree with that, but that's fine as well."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images

When asked whether he specifically takes this into account when making his own career choices in F1 – for example, when choosing a team or signing a new contract – the four-time world champion continued: "Sometimes you might not have a choice in that either, but [having two lead drivers] does make everything more complicated."

Verstappen believes that a competitive car is all he needs to get the job done. The Dutchman recently made that clear once again by referring to the 2023 F1 season, in which his own points tally alone would have been enough to win the constructors' championship.

"If you have a good car, then you don't necessarily need that either, two number-one drivers. Just a decent number two," he added. "Throughout Formula 1 history, it's also always been clear that something like that works perfectly well, even for years."

With those final words, Verstappen was not just referring to his own career, but also to Hamilton, who faced little resistance from Valtteri Bottas during most of his title-winning years at Mercedes, and Michael Schumacher with Rubens Barrichello alongside him at Ferrari.

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