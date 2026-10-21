Formula 1 United States GP
Max Verstappen receives fresh Formula E invitation ahead of Gen4 debut
Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds is eager to get Max Verstappen behind the wheel of the championship's new Gen4 car
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 12:35 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds has said that he'd still love to see Max Verstappen drive the new Gen4 car, the most powerful yet used in the championship. He hasn't yet discussed it with the four-time Formula 1 champion, but he sees plenty of value if the Dutchman were to experience what the electric race car had to offer.
“No, we haven’t talked to him more about the car,” Dodds told RacingNews365. “I know he’s very focused, delighted to see him re-sign with Red Bull for the long term. And obviously, we know the team there really well, and I think they’re doing a really good job.
“But I’d still love to see Max in this car, partly because I just really value his insight. So I’d love him to drive the car to be able to give us real feedback, real insight into what he thinks of it.”
The Gen4 car has permanent all-wheel drive, 450kW of race power and up to 600kW in Attack Mode. And this immense power hasn't gone unnoticed, with reigning champion Lando Norris giving it a good look over during the Monaco E-Prix. Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg also had a closer look.
“I forget what it’s called, Verstappen Racing, but his investments are not just in him racing Formula 1 cars,” he continued. “He’s also building academies, and he’s very focused on sim-to-track activity.
"I think there are opportunities to do things with him that could be pretty exciting.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
In 2027, Formula E will race in Verstappen's home country for the first time with a double-header planned for Zandvoort in June. Dodds wasn't giving much away as to whether Verstappen would be involved. What he did say was that he expects the Gen4 car to entice a number of new drivers.
"We’re going to be overwhelmed with potential new drivers," he said.
Verstappen is certainly interested in motorsport beyond F1, as proved by his recent stint in GT racing, and has been F1 star Max Verstappen gives early approval of Formula E’s Gen4 car. Maybe we'll see a crossover in the future. But for now, the United States Grand Prix awaits.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Aston Martin F1's latest merchandise collection comes with eye-watering prices
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
More from
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen defends Chris Lulham after online abuse
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance 9 h
Max Verstappen defends Chris Lulham after online abuse
Williams has better cooling vests than anyone – Alex Albon
Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams has better cooling vests than anyone – Alex Albon
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
More from
Red Bull Racing
Why Isack Hadjar doesn’t like F1 sprints anymore
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
7 h
Why Isack Hadjar doesn’t like F1 sprints anymore
Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
13 h
Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Latest news
Zane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
3 h
Zane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race
FIA expects F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to continue as planned
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
7 h
FIA expects F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to continue as planned
TDS Racing doubles down on IMSA program with two-car LMP2 return
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 7 h
TDS Racing doubles down on IMSA program with two-car LMP2 return
Why Isack Hadjar doesn’t like F1 sprints anymore
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
7 h
Why Isack Hadjar doesn’t like F1 sprints anymore
Feature
Discover prime content
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe