Formula 1 United States GP

Max Verstappen receives fresh Formula E invitation ahead of Gen4 debut

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds is eager to get Max Verstappen behind the wheel of the championship's new Gen4 car

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 12:35 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images





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Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds has said that he'd still love to see Max Verstappen drive the new Gen4 car, the most powerful yet used in the championship. He hasn't yet discussed it with the four-time Formula 1 champion, but he sees plenty of value if the Dutchman were to experience what the electric race car had to offer.

“No, we haven’t talked to him more about the car,” Dodds told RacingNews365. “I know he’s very focused, delighted to see him re-sign with Red Bull for the long term. And obviously, we know the team there really well, and I think they’re doing a really good job.

“But I’d still love to see Max in this car, partly because I just really value his insight. So I’d love him to drive the car to be able to give us real feedback, real insight into what he thinks of it.”

The Gen4 car has permanent all-wheel drive, 450kW of race power and up to 600kW in Attack Mode. And this immense power hasn't gone unnoticed, with reigning champion Lando Norris giving it a good look over during the Monaco E-Prix. Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg also had a closer look.

“I forget what it’s called, Verstappen Racing, but his investments are not just in him racing Formula 1 cars,” he continued. “He’s also building academies, and he’s very focused on sim-to-track activity.

"I think there are opportunities to do things with him that could be pretty exciting.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

In 2027, Formula E will race in Verstappen's home country for the first time with a double-header planned for Zandvoort in June. Dodds wasn't giving much away as to whether Verstappen would be involved. What he did say was that he expects the Gen4 car to entice a number of new drivers.

"We’re going to be overwhelmed with potential new drivers," he said.

Verstappen is certainly interested in motorsport beyond F1, as proved by his recent stint in GT racing, and has been F1 star Max Verstappen gives early approval of Formula E’s Gen4 car. Maybe we'll see a crossover in the future. But for now, the United States Grand Prix awaits.

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