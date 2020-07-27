Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Giorgio Piola Merchandise
Previous
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Analysis

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

shares
comments
Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Jul 27, 2020, 7:46 PM

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in Formula 1, the Red Bull mechanics performed a trick ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix that the greatest of magicians would have been proud of.

Max Verstappen’s crash on the way to the grid provided his crew with 20 minutes of high-stakes drama as they set about repairing damage to his car that left even rivals shaking their heads in disbelief.

Others firmly believed the mistake would be so costly it couldn’t be repaired on the grid, with Mercedes even telling Lewis Hamilton as much. This was followed up later by the Briton revealing his shock over the radio that Verstappen was even in the race, let alone behind him on the track.

Read Also:

All calm in a sea of panic

As Verstappen hobbled away from the scene of his accident at Turn 12 on his formation lap to the grid, it was obvious that a hefty repair job was needed. At the very least the team knew that the steering arm was broken, with the wheel on that side of the car clearly flailing around independently of the other.

The Dutchman immediately got on the radio to his engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, and explained his misdeed: “I’m bringing it back to the pits, I hope.”

Crucially Verstappen was ordered to go straight to the grid and not into the pitlane.

A red faced Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, climbs out of his crashed car on the grid

A red faced Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, climbs out of his crashed car on the grid

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

No sooner was the car stationary in its slot than the mechanics sprung into action. And, without a moment to waste, as there were just 19 minutes and 32 seconds until the formation lap, they started to dismantle the front-left corner of the car.

The team needed to replace both the steering arm and pushrod, both of which have packaging challenges on the RB16 that made it a particularly difficult operation.

Watching from the pit wall, as the team tried to prepare for the race in the normal manner, team manager Jonathan Wheatley was downbeat when in conversation with Helmut Marko about their chances of succeeding. “We’ll have to do it faster than we’ve ever done it,” he mused.

With 16 minutes until the start of the formation lap, and the national anthem being played out across the circuit, the mechanics had already disconnected the inboard end of the pushrod and were dealing with one of the more tricky aspects of this operation – the inboard steering arm connection.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This was especially complex because the steering assembly on the RB16 has a novel location, buried further back inside the bulkhead, rather than on the front of it like everyone else (above image, lower arrows).

With fewer than 15 minutes to go, and the inboard end detached from the car, the mechanics started to disassemble the outboard end. This would once again prove to be tricky, as the whole brake duct fairing must be removed in order to gain access to the pushrod and steering linkages.

Red Bull RB15 front suspension bracket

Red Bull RB15 front suspension bracket

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This challenge was made vastly more difficult by the team’s use of an aggressive pushrod-on-upright solution, that displaces the pushrod from the upright (above image, arrowed).

Now, with less than 12 minutes to go, chief engineer Paul Monaghan – who’d been overseeing this carefully orchestrated strip-down and rebuild process – visually checked over the parts that remained on the car. He then called for equipment that would further analyse those parts for stress caused by the impact with the barrier.

Verstappen returned from the ceremonies and climbed back aboard his RB16 and started to strap himself in with just 10 minutes to go before the formation lap, at which point there were still four or five mechanics working diligently on the front left suspension. With the deadline getting nearer, the pressure was increasing.

Mechanics rush to replace the damaged front wing of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Mechanics rush to replace the damaged front wing of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mechanics rush to replace the damaged front wing of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Mechanics rush to replace the damaged front wing of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

With eight minutes to go, and the last bolt being put in on the inboard end of the pushrod assembly, the car was now structurally complete once more and the race continued to reassemble the brake duct assembly, refit the vanity panel, install the nose and get the car down on all four wheels again.

As the clock counted down to five minutes to the formation lap, the point at which all work must be completed and equipment must start to leave the grid, the last few retention bolts were put into the vanity panel and brake duct.

With 26 seconds to go, the job was done. Verstappen, now fully strapped into the car and ready to go, praised his mechanics for the mind-blowing feat they’d just accomplished: “OK, I just wanted to say that’s incredible work guys, that’s unbelievable. Thank you very much,” he said.

 

Voyage into the unknown

As the tyre blankets were taken off and the car was lowered down onto the track, there was clearly an air of trepidation. Whilst the mechanics had made their best effort to repair the car, but they were against the clock and so mistakes could have happened in putting things back together again.

But everything seemed alright during the formation lap and Verstappen showed his faith in the job the team had done by leaving nothing on the table at the start. He was quickly up to third after the charge down to the first corner and would eventually end up finishing second.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, pitstop

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, pitstop

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, pitstop

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, pitstop

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool


There was no rest for the mechanics who had already performed miracles before the start, as they had to deliver again soon after – the drying track meant Verstappen, who briefly led the race, needed to switch his intermediate tyres for slicks! For the third race in a row they delivered the quickest pitstop.

What Red Bull delivered before the start in Hungary helps remind us that F1 is a team sport, with every member of that team crucial in the operation of the car and success of the drivers. While Verstappen was elated to be on the podium you could see that he really wanted every one of those mechanics to be up there with him, celebrating what had seemed almost inconceivable before the race got underway...

Celebration time

Slider
List

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with team members in parc ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with team members in parc ferme
1/5

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with team members in parc ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with team members in parc ferme
2/5

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with team members in parc ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with team members in parc ferme
3/5

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with team members in parc ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with team members in parc ferme
4/5

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the podium
5/5

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Related video

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

Previous article

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending Today

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
1h

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

Vinales "couldn't breathe" behind Rossi in Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales "couldn't breathe" behind Rossi in Andalusian GP

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

Latest news

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
1h

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game
Esports Esports / Breaking news
2h

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

2
Formula 1

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races

3
Supercars

Ford not fussed by dealer team rumours

4
NASCAR Cup

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

5
MotoGP

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Latest news

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game
Esports

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl
Formula 1

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Formula 1

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races
Formula 1

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.