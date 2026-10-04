Max Verstappen reflects on emotional Jos Verstappen reaction after milestone win in Sepang

Max Verstappen has reflected on the emotional reaction of his father, Jos Verstappen, following the four-time champion's first grand prix win of the 2026 season and the first win for Red Bull's power unit project.

Speaking to the media during the post-race press conference following the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the Dutchman opened up about what the milestone meant for him and his family.

"We’re all very much invested in it," he said when asked about his father's emotional reaction. "And, of course, my relationship with my dad, we really understand each other well from all the years that we have spent together working towards our goal in Formula 1.

"So he’s still there in the background. He’s not coming to every race, but when he is there, we talk a lot about everything. He knows everything. Also for him, I guess the beginning of the season was not nice to watch.

"As for me, being in the car was not nice to drive. But then seeing how the team progressed and basically never really stopped working and took the car and really tried to fix the issues that we had, and then deliver something like this, it’s amazing.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Also with the people involved, honestly, the spirit in the team is very good. Everyone is on the same line and we really understand each other well. So it’s very enjoyable to work in the team and that’s why I think everyone is super happy that we finally delivered a result like this."

Verstappen won the chaotic Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, and his team-mate Isack Hadjar finished fifth. This came after a strong double podium for the Milton Keynes outfit at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend when Verstappen and Hadjar finished second and third.

His win in Sepang has put Verstappen sixth in the drivers' standings, level on 188 points with fifth-placed Lando Norris.