Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen responds to George Russell after Vegas clash

Verstappen says he has no intention of wasting his time on the incident with Russell during F1’s third practice session in Las Vegas

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:56 AM

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During the final practice session for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and George Russell crossed paths once again. The Dutchman overtook the Mercedes driver, but then slowed down in front of him and, according to the stewards, changed direction several times.

Russell subsequently went down the inside of the four-time world champion, leading to contact between the two at Turn 14. It earned both rivals a trip to the stewards, although they ultimately dealt with the incident by issuing a warning. Unlike a reprimand, a warning carries no consequences at all.

When Verstappen was asked about the incident during the press conference after qualifying, the Dutchman had little interest in discussing it. Asked what had happened, he simply replied: "Nothing. Nothing happened."

Russell, however, subsequently launched a scathing attack on the Red Bull driver in the media pen. Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, Russell said, among other things:

"I’m not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they’re bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody has got to stand up to that guy."

Verstappen was largely unmoved. When Motorsport.com asked him about the clash during the Dutch media session that followed in the Las Vegas paddock, he replied:

"I don't even want to waste my time on that. It's not worth it to me at all."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

When it was pointed out that the stewards had referred in the FIA document to a gentlemen's agreement during preparation laps, under which drivers are expected to maintain their positions and avoid interfering with one another before starting a flying lap, Verstappen responded: "I've never seen such an agreement in my life."

The stewards also made clear that they had attached little weight to the gentlemen's agreement mentioned by Russell in reaching their decision, instead focusing on the actions of both drivers.

"The Stewards noted these explanations but considered that such informal understandings were of limited relevance to the assessment of the incident. The decisive considerations were the actual movements of both cars and their relative positions."

It is particularly notable that the two drivers will share the front row of the grid in Vegas on Saturday night following Kimi Antonelli's grid penalty, but Verstappen insists the clash has not given him any extra motivation to keep Russell behind.

"No, that's definitely not where I get my motivation from."

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