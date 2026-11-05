Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Max Verstappen responds to Toto Wolff’s claim that era of "ruthless" F1 drivers is over

Max Verstappen defended his own approach and frequent radio complaints

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 8:44 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Bulls Watch



For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has responded to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's claim that the era of the "ruthless" F1 driver is over.

After Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli clinched his maiden world championship at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, Wolff used the 20-year-old as an example of a new kind of champion.

"This notion of win at all costs, selfish, opportunistic, ruthless for your own benefit, that model of racing driver has died," Wolff said.

"We have a new champion that represents values like humility, like integrity, loyalty, respect, being himself. Should be a role model for many other young drivers in junior formulas. And should be a role model for the few entitled ones in Formula 1, the endless moaners on the radio, the ones that complain, the ones that crash."

Wolff did not name any drivers, but Verstappen and two-time champion Fernando Alonso were asked for their views during the drivers' press conference at Interlagos.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

"I mean, everyone is entitled to their opinion, right? I have nothing else to say, really," Verstappen said. "Every person is different anyway. I think that’s what is good for Formula 1, because if everyone has the same personality, it’s very boring."

Alonso was invited to share his thoughts on Wolff's comments, but he refused.

Verstappen was more expansive when the subject turned to his own radio messages, which have often featured complaints about the car this season.

"With shifts or whatever that you hear me complain about, it’s just because I’m never satisfied, because I think always certain things can be better, and I always try to fine-tune or find improvements," the Dutchman explained.

"So if you hear it as complaining or whatever, it’s more for me to make sure that the team is always looking into details to try and find more lap time because I know there is more lap time in it."

Verstappen sits second in the drivers' standings heading into the Brazilian Grand Prix.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Max Verstappen





F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



28 min



F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Red Bull Racing





Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



9 h



Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”





Liam Lawson’s remarkable form is giving Red Bull a headache for 2027



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Liam Lawson’s remarkable form is giving Red Bull a headache for 2027





How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP

Latest news





Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



20 min



Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign





F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



28 min



F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Oscar Piastri accepts Arvid Lindblad clash penalty; guidelines 'tricky' to enforce at Mexico opening corners



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



33 min



Oscar Piastri accepts Arvid Lindblad clash penalty; guidelines 'tricky' to enforce at Mexico opening corners





Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



1 h



Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day

Feature

Discover prime content





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe