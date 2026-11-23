Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen reveals he is considering 2027 Daytona 24 Hours entry
Verstappen says he is currently exploring whether it would be possible to compete in the Daytona 24 Hours next year. If he does, it would be in a GT3 car
Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 23, 2026, 5:42 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
Ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Max Verstappen first paid a visit to Daytona.
The Dutchman said he was primarily there to film content with Red Bull, but the visit also raises the question of whether he is seriously considering taking part in the Rolex 24, the endurance race held on the road course of Daytona International Speedway.
When Motorsport.com put that question to him during the Dutch media session in Las Vegas, Verstappen revealed that an appearance on the grid next winter has not been ruled out.
"We're looking into it, whether that's possible, but for now the visit was more about filming things with Red Bull."
Daytona is one of the endurance races high on the four-time F1 world champion's wish list. "That's definitely one that I want to do, yes," Verstappen confirmed.
It is also one of the races Verstappen could already contest during his F1 career, as the event takes place during the winter break. The 65th edition of the Daytona 24 Hours is scheduled for the weekend of 28-31 January 2027.
"Yes, that race is definitely possible already during my F1 career, so I hope so. But we'll have to wait a little longer [for news]. We still have some time for that as well."
Race start
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Verstappen made it clear that he would contest that race in a GT3 car, which at Daytona would mean competing in the GTD Pro category.
Following his adventures on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and the guest appearance for his own racing team at Portimao, it would mark Verstappen's first GT racing outing on American soil.
As for the Le Mans 24 Hours, Verstappen has already indicated that he will not compete there next year. The Dutchman only wants to race at the Circuit de la Sarthe with very thorough preparation, but he explained that Daytona is a different story.
"I really only want to do Le Mans in a hypercar. And then you have to think carefully about how you want to approach it. Do you want to do it yourself, or do you want to do it with a factory team? I still have time to figure that out as well.
"If I want to race at Daytona, or on the Nordschleife, that would be in a GT3 car. I don't want to say that's easier, but it is a little easier to organise than with a hypercar."
When it was pointed out that Verstappen would at least be giving motorsport fans something to look forward to during the F1 winter break – just as Fernando Alonso will do with the Dakar Rally – he laughed: "That's nice, isn't it? I always enjoy seeing drivers doing other things outside F1 and also getting enjoyment out of other racing series.
"The F1 season is already long enough, of course, but if I can combine it with bringing the family along, for example, then I'll still try to take part in other events."
That will most likely also apply to the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2027, although the preparatory NLS races clash with F1 Grands Prix. Verstappen laughed, however: "Luckily, I already know that track!"
#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO: Max Verstappen, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon
Photo by: ADAC Motorsport
He is still considering arranging a test day with his team as part of the preparations for the 24-hour race in the Eifel region.
"Yes, but of course you also have to look at that with the track, to see which days are possible. But we're going to see whether we can schedule another test day, because that's what every good team competing there does. So yes, that's definitely something we're going to look into as well."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Andrea Stella warns against knee-jerk reaction as Las Vegas reshapes 2030 debate
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ronald Vording
Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
4 h
Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races
Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
5 h
Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
More from
Max Verstappen
Who slept best last night: Max Verstappen
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
6 h
Who slept best last night: Max Verstappen
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
The one aspect of Max Verstappen "outsmarting" Mercedes that left Red Bull speechless
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
The one aspect of Max Verstappen "outsmarting" Mercedes that left Red Bull speechless
More from
Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"
Isack Hadjar gets penalty after backing up George Russell in Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Isack Hadjar gets penalty after backing up George Russell in Las Vegas GP
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Latest news
Max Verstappen reveals he is considering 2027 Daytona 24 Hours entry
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen reveals he is considering 2027 Daytona 24 Hours entry
Tsunami RT announces 2027 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup entry in GTD
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 1 h
Tsunami RT announces 2027 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup entry in GTD
MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
1 h
MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT
F1 Qatar GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
F1 Qatar GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch
Feature
Discover prime content
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Stuart Codling
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night
Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe