Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen reveals he is considering 2027 Daytona 24 Hours entry

Verstappen says he is currently exploring whether it would be possible to compete in the Daytona 24 Hours next year. If he does, it would be in a GT3 car

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 5:42 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Max Verstappen first paid a visit to Daytona.

The Dutchman said he was primarily there to film content with Red Bull, but the visit also raises the question of whether he is seriously considering taking part in the Rolex 24, the endurance race held on the road course of Daytona International Speedway.

When Motorsport.com put that question to him during the Dutch media session in Las Vegas, Verstappen revealed that an appearance on the grid next winter has not been ruled out.

"We're looking into it, whether that's possible, but for now the visit was more about filming things with Red Bull."

Daytona is one of the endurance races high on the four-time F1 world champion's wish list. "That's definitely one that I want to do, yes," Verstappen confirmed.

It is also one of the races Verstappen could already contest during his F1 career, as the event takes place during the winter break. The 65th edition of the Daytona 24 Hours is scheduled for the weekend of 28-31 January 2027.

"Yes, that race is definitely possible already during my F1 career, so I hope so. But we'll have to wait a little longer [for news]. We still have some time for that as well."

Race start

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Verstappen made it clear that he would contest that race in a GT3 car, which at Daytona would mean competing in the GTD Pro category.

Following his adventures on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and the guest appearance for his own racing team at Portimao, it would mark Verstappen's first GT racing outing on American soil.

As for the Le Mans 24 Hours, Verstappen has already indicated that he will not compete there next year. The Dutchman only wants to race at the Circuit de la Sarthe with very thorough preparation, but he explained that Daytona is a different story.

"I really only want to do Le Mans in a hypercar. And then you have to think carefully about how you want to approach it. Do you want to do it yourself, or do you want to do it with a factory team? I still have time to figure that out as well.

"If I want to race at Daytona, or on the Nordschleife, that would be in a GT3 car. I don't want to say that's easier, but it is a little easier to organise than with a hypercar."

When it was pointed out that Verstappen would at least be giving motorsport fans something to look forward to during the F1 winter break – just as Fernando Alonso will do with the Dakar Rally – he laughed: "That's nice, isn't it? I always enjoy seeing drivers doing other things outside F1 and also getting enjoyment out of other racing series.

"The F1 season is already long enough, of course, but if I can combine it with bringing the family along, for example, then I'll still try to take part in other events."

That will most likely also apply to the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2027, although the preparatory NLS races clash with F1 Grands Prix. Verstappen laughed, however: "Luckily, I already know that track!"

#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO: Max Verstappen, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon

Photo by: ADAC Motorsport

He is still considering arranging a test day with his team as part of the preparations for the 24-hour race in the Eifel region.

"Yes, but of course you also have to look at that with the track, to see which days are possible. But we're going to see whether we can schedule another test day, because that's what every good team competing there does. So yes, that's definitely something we're going to look into as well."

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