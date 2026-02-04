Skip to main content

Formula 1 Williams launch

Max Verstappen reveals how he maintains a "super simple" life amid F1 success

Max Verstappen details why he doesn't need to act differently after achieving fame and success

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen has revealed how he stays grounded and maintains his mindset in the whirlwind of Formula 1. 

The four-time champion has a strong network of friends and family around him, but also does not feel the need to change as his fame and success grow. His main focus remains on his on-track performance.

"I try to just be myself, to be honest. I don't need to meet a famous person. I don't need to act differently because I know what I need to do, which is to perform, right? If I don't perform, I'm out. It's as simple as that," the Red Bull driver told TAG Heuer.

"I have very good friends around me that keep me grounded. Same with my family. They are the most important in my life. Of course, along the way, because of F1, you meet a lot of important people, like you said, celebrities, but I'm not there for it. I just embrace it. I do what I need to do and then I go home. That's why I try to keep my life super simple, nothing crazy. Just try to live a normal life outside of Formula 1.

"It's always difficult to fully tell yourself you've got this because you never really know how your career can turn out. Of course, I've been fortunate enough to already win a lot. So like I said back then, if more happens, if more comes to me, fantastic, great, I take it, but if not, then that's also fine.

"So myself as a character, I'm quite relaxed. We'll just see what happens."

 

Asked how it would feel in 20-30 years' time when people will refer to him as one of the F1 legends he speaks about today, he added: "It's a good question. 20, 30 years along the line, I have no idea. I don't even know exactly what I will be doing then. But those four titles will stand. So that's for sure there. No one can take that away from me.

"It will always be a big part of my life, racing, and the fun as well. And being a Dutch racing driver, I hope that even when I stop, we have that new talent coming through. Also, for the national motorsport as well that it stays alive and to stimulate the local population and see them also just fall in love with racing."

