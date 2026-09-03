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Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull response to playful "shunt" request in 100-driver karting challenge

Max Verstappen joked about asking Red Bull for permission to "shunt" rivals while taking on 100 drivers in a karting challenge

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed that he jokingly asked Red Bull for permission to "shunt" his rivals while filming for a challenge in which he took on 100 drivers at a go-karting event.

The challenge took place on a purpose-built track at Silverstone. Verstappen started at the back, behind 100 other drivers, with the aim of overtaking every competitor.

Verstappen spoke about the challenge during a live stream, revealing: "I actually asked Red Bull because there’s like 100 guys [against me], 'Am I allowed to shunt them or not?' And they’re like, 'No, ideally not.'"

The moment was quickly picked up by fans. "Frowned upon but not prohibited," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "'We would rather you not, but we know we can't stop you.'"

"I’m sure at least a few of the 100 would love that for the story, just pick your targets wisely. And hope one isn’t Charles in disguise, eager to recreate the inchident," another added.

 

The go-karting event, named Max vs 100 and hosted by British comedian Mo Gilligan, will be available to stream on Disney+ on 16 September. Interestingly, Verstappen will be able to talk live on the radio while racing on the track, and the competitors will include content creators, athletes, streamers and other grassroots racers. 

"Karting teaches you all the fundamentals: race starts, defending, and overtaking," Verstappen said. "I spent a huge part of my life doing it, so it’s always a pleasure to come back. As soon as you feel the grip and the unique sensations of a kart, the instincts naturally kick back in."

The bespoke track was created by 1993 Formula A karting world champion David Terrien. "Designing a track capable of hosting 100 drivers simultaneously has never been done, never been seen before," the track designer explained.

"Having Max Verstappen hunting down 100 karts will be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. Max will need to rely heavily on his anticipation in heavy traffic, planning every move while maintaining a blistering pace to stop the leaders from pulling away."

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