Max Verstappen reveals Valentino Rossi wish ahead of Portimao GT3 season finale
Max Verstappen hopes to avoid an on-track battle with Valentino Rossi when the pair compete against each other in the GT World Challenge
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
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Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says he hopes to avoid an on-track battle with Valentino Rossi when the pair share the GT3 starting grid for the first time at Portimao.
Heading into the F1 race weekend at the Sepang International Circuit, Verstappen confirmed that he would be competing in the season finale of the GT World Challenge Europe Cup at Portimao in Portugal. Sandwiched between two F1 triple-headers, Verstappen will be racing for seven consecutive weekends.
The Dutchman's entry will bring him and nine-time grand prix motorcycle racing champion Rossi together in the same race. After retiring from motorcycle racing at the end of 2021, Rossi has competed in the GT World Challenge Europe Cup, the 24H GT Series and the World Endurance Championship.
Speaking to the media after claiming pole position in Sepang, Verstappen was asked whether the prospect of racing against Rossi added extra appeal to the race weekend.
"Yeah, I hope I get to see him," Verstappen explained. "He’s a very cool guy, so I hope to catch up with him. I mean, it’s nice, but I do not hope to see him in the race, so that’s normally a good sign.
Valentino Rossi on the grid
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
"I actually hope to see no one, to be just up front and do a good job. But you never know. The grid is super competitive, so I’m just looking forward to the challenge.
"It’s very different to Formula 1, but I love it. I mean, I had my first taste already this year at the Nordschleife, and Portimão is a very cool track to drive. So I’m just going to enjoy it and, of course, as a team, we’ll try to do the best we can to get a good result out of it."
The GT World Challenge Europe Cup season finale will take place from 16-18 October.
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