Max Verstappen rules out F1 management role after retirement as he opens up on future

Max Verstappen has confirmed that he does not see himself returning to Formula 1 in a management role when he decides to retire from racing.

The four-time champion has often made it clear that he is in the championship to win and has left the door open to a potential exit if he fails to enjoy the new regulations in 2026 or after his current contract with Red Bull ends in 2028.

"I'm only there to win. I'm not there to just participate because that for me is not sustainable, then it's not fun anymore," he told TAG Heuer. "And that's exactly what I'm always trying to look out for. And at the moment, that's going really well."

There has been speculation about Verstappen taking a management role in the Milton Keynes outfit in the future when he decides it is time to step away from the driver's seat. He has now confirmed he does not have an interest in this while he discussed his motivation to bring sim racers into real-world racing.

"Racing," he laughed, when asked what he is passionate about outside of racing.

"But then not racing, not even necessarily myself, but for example, one of my goals is to bring a simulator driver into the real world. That has happened this year already and he's doing very well.

"I just want to try and grow that project naturally because that is definitely something that I enjoy a lot. And outside of Formula 1 for the future as well because I like being in F1 as a driver, I don't think I would ever come back in F1 in a management role let's say like that.

"But in a different category, more like endurance-style, yes I do see that happening and creating that opportunity for young drivers that do not have the funds or the possibilities of getting into a real racing car to try and stimulate that from the simulator world as well."