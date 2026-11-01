Formula 1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen shares emotional message after Kimi Antonelli's historic F1 title win

Max Verstappen praised Kimi Antonelli after the Mercedes driver became Formula 1's youngest world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 11:03 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Motorsport.com Graphics (43)

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images



Motorsport Bulls Watch

For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen says he is "very proud" of Kimi Antonelli after the 20-year-old driver became the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Antonelli finished third behind Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to claim his first title at the age of 20 years and 68 days, beating Sebastian Vettel's record by more than three years.

While speaking to 2016 champion Nico Rosberg during his post-race interview, Verstappen said he was impressed by what Antonelli had achieved at such a young age.

"It’s incredible what a season he had. And to do that also at such an age, I think it’s just really, really impressive," the Dutchman explained.

"It’s amazing to see the whole team celebrating with him. His family is here as well. So I’m sure this is a very emotional day for him and I’m very proud of him."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

The four-time champion's own afternoon was decided early on as a strong getaway and a five-second penalty for Charles Leclerc helped him into the lead.

"The first start already made the race for me. I just had a very good first lap, let’s say like that. And after that, we had a bit of a different strategy," he said.

"I do think we lacked a little bit of pace, but we just hung in there, made the right calls at the right time. And of course the penalty of Charles put us into the lead."

The win also promoted Verstappen to second in the drivers' standings on 261 points. Hamilton remains in third on 259 points and Mercedes' George Russell, who was second prior to the Mexican Grand Prix, now sits fourth on 250 points. Ferrari's Leclerc rounds out the top five with 245 points.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :

Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari needs “serious talks” after Charles Leclerc clash cost Mexico GP win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"

Formula 1

Formula 1

Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity

Formula 1

Formula 1

Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

Formula 1

Formula 1

Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Max Verstappen



Red Bull drivers fear Mexico start, Max Verstappen jokes: “A Le Mans start would be just as quick”

Formula 1

Formula 1

Mexican GP

13 h

Red Bull drivers fear Mexico start, Max Verstappen jokes: “A Le Mans start would be just as quick”



Max Verstappen clears the air with Liam Lawson, but stays tight-lipped on Racing Bulls F1 seat

Formula 1

Formula 1

Mexican GP

22 h

Max Verstappen clears the air with Liam Lawson, but stays tight-lipped on Racing Bulls F1 seat



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time

Formula 1

United States GP

Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time

More from

Red Bull Racing



Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"

Formula 1

Mexican GP

Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"



When Red Bull expects to start using its long-awaited new F1 wind tunnel

Formula 1

Formula 1

Mexican GP

When Red Bull expects to start using its long-awaited new F1 wind tunnel



Isack Hadjar formally warned for fan incident in F1 Mexico GP paddock

Formula 1

Formula 1

Mexican GP

Isack Hadjar formally warned for fan incident in F1 Mexico GP paddock

Latest news



The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026

Formula 1

Mexican GP

The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026



Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race

NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup

Martinsville II

10 min

Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race



Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

Mexican GP

12 min

Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico



William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch

NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup

Martinsville II

16 min

William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch

Feature

Discover prime content



The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026

Formula 1

Mexican GP

By Jake Boxall-Legge

The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026



Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era

Formula 1

Mexican GP

By Stuart Codling

Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era



The fine margins that cost George Russell pole in Mexico

Formula 1

Mexican GP

By Stuart Codling

The fine margins that cost George Russell pole in Mexico



Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"

Formula 1

Mexican GP

By Stuart Codling

Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe