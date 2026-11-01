Formula 1 Mexican GP
Max Verstappen shares emotional message after Kimi Antonelli's historic F1 title win
Max Verstappen praised Kimi Antonelli after the Mercedes driver became Formula 1's youngest world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 1, 2026, 11:03 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen says he is "very proud" of Kimi Antonelli after the 20-year-old driver became the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Antonelli finished third behind Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to claim his first title at the age of 20 years and 68 days, beating Sebastian Vettel's record by more than three years.
While speaking to 2016 champion Nico Rosberg during his post-race interview, Verstappen said he was impressed by what Antonelli had achieved at such a young age.
"It’s incredible what a season he had. And to do that also at such an age, I think it’s just really, really impressive," the Dutchman explained.
"It’s amazing to see the whole team celebrating with him. His family is here as well. So I’m sure this is a very emotional day for him and I’m very proud of him."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
The four-time champion's own afternoon was decided early on as a strong getaway and a five-second penalty for Charles Leclerc helped him into the lead.
"The first start already made the race for me. I just had a very good first lap, let’s say like that. And after that, we had a bit of a different strategy," he said.
"I do think we lacked a little bit of pace, but we just hung in there, made the right calls at the right time. And of course the penalty of Charles put us into the lead."
The win also promoted Verstappen to second in the drivers' standings on 261 points. Hamilton remains in third on 259 points and Mercedes' George Russell, who was second prior to the Mexican Grand Prix, now sits fourth on 250 points. Ferrari's Leclerc rounds out the top five with 245 points.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari needs “serious talks” after Charles Leclerc clash cost Mexico GP win
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Lydia Mee
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
More from
Max Verstappen
Red Bull drivers fear Mexico start, Max Verstappen jokes: “A Le Mans start would be just as quick”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
13 h
Red Bull drivers fear Mexico start, Max Verstappen jokes: “A Le Mans start would be just as quick”
Max Verstappen clears the air with Liam Lawson, but stays tight-lipped on Racing Bulls F1 seat
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
22 h
Max Verstappen clears the air with Liam Lawson, but stays tight-lipped on Racing Bulls F1 seat
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Formula 1
United States GP
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
More from
Red Bull Racing
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
When Red Bull expects to start using its long-awaited new F1 wind tunnel
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
When Red Bull expects to start using its long-awaited new F1 wind tunnel
Isack Hadjar formally warned for fan incident in F1 Mexico GP paddock
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Isack Hadjar formally warned for fan incident in F1 Mexico GP paddock
Latest news
The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026
Formula 1
Mexican GP
The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026
Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
10 min
Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race
Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
12 min
Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico
William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
16 min
William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch
Feature
Discover prime content
The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026
Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Stuart Codling
Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era
The fine margins that cost George Russell pole in Mexico
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Stuart Codling
The fine margins that cost George Russell pole in Mexico
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe