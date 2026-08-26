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Max Verstappen shares farewell message after final Dutch GP ends early

Max Verstappen paid tribute to his loyal Dutch fans after his final home grand prix at Zandvoort ended with a first-lap crash

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Max Verstappen has shared a farewell message to the Dutch Grand Prix, paying tribute to his loyal home fans after a premature end to his race in Zandvoort's final Formula 1 appearance.

F1's return to the Netherlands in 2021 was linked to the Red Bull driver's impressive rise in the championship, ending the venue's 36-year absence from the calendar.

Despite its immense popularity, the privately funded event faced long-term financial hurdles. As a result, the circuit's organisers decided not to negotiate a contract extension beyond the 2026 season.

"Zandvoort. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve had here. What once seemed impossible became something really special. It means a lot that I got to be part of it. I’ll always remember this. Thank you," the four-time champion shared on Instagram after the race.

 

Verstappen headed into his final home race on the back of signing a contract extension that will keep him at Red Bull until the end of 2030. But while he picked up three points with a sixth-place finish in the sprint race, he walked away with no points from the grand prix after he crashed on the opening lap. 

During the first lap of the race, the track was still wet in some areas from rainfall earlier in the day. As the Dutchman, who had started from seventh on the grid, went around the banked final corner, he dipped onto a wet patch that sent him into the barriers.

Verstappen took responsibility for the crash after the race. "In the last corner, it was obviously still a bit wet. But in the end, I thought, 'OK, now there's a bit of a dry line.' And then, of course, I accelerated, but still had no grip. And that was quite a heavy impact, but everything is OK," he told Sky Sports Germany.

"It's obviously a pity, but generally speaking, I'm just a bit disappointed because we were simply too slow the entire weekend."

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