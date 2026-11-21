Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen shares theory on Ferrari's lack of top speed in F1 2026

Besides the smaller turbo, Verstappen also points to Ferrari's "exhaust blowing". The lack of top speed is particularly painful at a circuit like Las Vegas

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 10:31 AM

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Although Max Verstappen was not entirely satisfied with his second-fastest time in qualifying for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – pointing to a mysterious issue with the RB22 – a glance at Ferrari shows that things could have been considerably worse.

For the first time since Imola 2025, the Scuderia saw both cars eliminated in Q2, after which Lewis Hamilton explained that floor damage and deployment issues had hampered him. He estimated that the missing section of the floor had cost him three to four tenths, while the deployment issue had cost him another six tenths.

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That said, Ferrari already knew beforehand that the Las Vegas circuit would pose a considerable challenge for the SF-26. This is partly related to deliberate design choices. Ferrari runs a smaller turbo than most other power unit manufacturers, which gave the Maranello-based team an advantage off the line, particularly at the start of this year, but also has implications for outright power.

Ferrari has received two ADUO tokens, meaning that, according to FIA measurements, the Italian manufacturer was between 2% and 4% down on the best internal combustion engine on the grid, Red Bull's unit.

In Las Vegas, that is particularly painful, as clipping kicks in on the long straight and F1 drivers then have to rely solely on the internal combustion engine's power for a certain period.

This partly explains why Ferrari is lacking so much top speed, although Verstappen sees another contributing factor.

"They are obviously lacking top speed, but that has to do with the way they have designed their exhaust blowing as well. Because if you look at Haas, it's much less of an issue on the straight," Verstappen said when Motorsport.com asked him about Ferrari's disastrous qualifying session.

"It's always a combination of how much downforce you want to have and how much power you're willing to sacrifice for it. The bigger you make that thing in front of the exhaust, the more power you lose. So to some extent, it's obviously in their own hands as well."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images

Verstappen is referring to Ferrari's exhaust wing, a concept the Scuderia has pioneered this year. It helps generate additional downforce, but Verstappen believes it can also become an extra handicap on the long straights of tracks such as Las Vegas.

"At a circuit like this, it can indeed be a major handicap. So perhaps you have to adapt a little to that, but that's obviously something they have to figure out for themselves!"

Red Bull, meanwhile, has made significant strides on energy-poor circuits. At the start of this year, efficiency at such venues was still a weakness, particularly compared to Mercedes, but Red Bull Ford Powertrains has gained a great deal of knowledge in that area over the course of the season.

"At the beginning, we obviously had a lot of problems with our car and we weren't quite on top of things with the power unit either. I think that automatically meant we had some easier steps to make, but we still made those steps. And that's something we should be proud of."

Aside from outright performance, execution is also a major factor in Las Vegas. The slipstream had an extreme effect, with many drivers saying it was even greater than anything they had experienced before, making it all the more surprising that the Ferrari drivers were mostly without a slipstream during qualifying.

Particularly given their lack of top speed, that seems a strange approach, although Verstappen preferred not to be too critical of Ferrari in that respect.

"Well, that's judging from the outside. I just focus on our own team. Of course, our goal is always to make as few mistakes as possible and to stay on top of everything as much as we can. I think we did a pretty good job in terms of execution today."

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