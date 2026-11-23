Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen jokes last time he won a race like F1 Las Vegas GP it was "Mario Kart"
The Red Bull driver compared the slipstream battles on the Las Vegas Strip to Nintendo's racing game
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 23, 2026, 8:00 PM
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images
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Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says the last time he won a race like the Las Vegas Grand Prix was when he was playing Mario Kart.
The Red Bull driver converted pole position into his 75th grand prix win, and his third in Las Vegas, in a race that featured 352 overtakes and 35 lead changes.
Asked during the post-race press conference when he had last won a race like it, the Dutchman was reluctant to answer at first: "I probably shouldn't say it. I probably should not. I remember winning one like this when I was playing Mario Kart.
"Sometimes you drop back and you get drafts, and there's like a catch-up, you know? Always when you're dropping back, you go faster. So that's the last time that I felt something like this," he said.
The Red Bull driver was passed for the lead time and again, mostly by Mercedes' George Russell, and hit back every time. While he managed to retake the lead, he was not able to extend his advantage and break away from the pack behind him.
"It was just the tow combination with the deployment. Of course, when you are within a second, you have the overtake mode as well, and around here that is powerful. So, yeah, you could not pull away."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Asked whether he had enjoyed the race around the streets of Las Vegas, Verstappen drew a line between the driver and the spectator.
"When I look at it from my racer heart, no. When you look at it as a show, spectacle, yes. I've enjoyed my repassing and everything, but I prefer to look at it with my racing heart."
The race barely raised his pulse. "Even my heart rate, I was not nervous at all because, I don't know, it just felt kind of cruising out there, just trying to press the battery whenever it was correct or defend. But for the show, when you look at it from the outside, probably yes, you like it."
Verstappen currently sits second in the drivers' standings. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli claimed the title at the Mexican Grand Prix but the fight for second will continue into the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix. Verstappen has a 37-point lead over Lewis Hamilton, who sits third. George Russell and Lando Norris are fourth and fifth, respectively, both on 264 points.
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