Max Verstappen to be investigated for yellow flag infringement at F1 Singapore GP
The Red Bull driver is reported to have overtaken Lewis Hamilton under yellow flags during SQ1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Max Verstappen is set to be investigated after sprint qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix following an alleged yellow flag infringement.
The Red Bull driver was reported to have overtaken Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during a yellow flag zone that was caused by Sergio Perez’s damaged Cadillac.
Perez went straight into the Turn 5 barrier and subsequently broke his front wing, with the incident later triggering a red flag during the opening session of sprint qualifying.
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Verstappen later topped SQ1 at Marina Bay anyway, setting a 1m33.477s on medium rubber with that putting the four-time world champion quickest by 0.018s over Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Hamilton finished the session down in fourth, 0.271s off the pace, with Perez being eliminated after setting a 1m36.760s that left Verstappen’s former team-mate in 20th.
More to follow
Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Friday
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
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