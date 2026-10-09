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Max Verstappen to be investigated for yellow flag infringement at F1 Singapore GP

The Red Bull driver is reported to have overtaken Lewis Hamilton under yellow flags during SQ1

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen is set to be investigated after sprint qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix following an alleged yellow flag infringement.

The Red Bull driver was reported to have overtaken Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during a yellow flag zone that was caused by Sergio Perez’s damaged Cadillac.

Perez went straight into the Turn 5 barrier and subsequently broke his front wing, with the incident later triggering a red flag during the opening session of sprint qualifying. 

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Verstappen later topped SQ1 at Marina Bay anyway, setting a 1m33.477s on medium rubber with that putting the four-time world champion quickest by 0.018s over Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton finished the session down in fourth, 0.271s off the pace, with Perez being eliminated after setting a 1m36.760s that left Verstappen’s former team-mate in 20th.

More to follow

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Fans gathered at the stage

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
The AMG Mercedes FIA Safety Car

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
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