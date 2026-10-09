Max Verstappen to be investigated for yellow flag infringement at F1 Singapore GP

Max Verstappen is set to be investigated after sprint qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix following an alleged yellow flag infringement.

The Red Bull driver was reported to have overtaken Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during a yellow flag zone that was caused by Sergio Perez’s damaged Cadillac.

Perez went straight into the Turn 5 barrier and subsequently broke his front wing, with the incident later triggering a red flag during the opening session of sprint qualifying.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Verstappen later topped SQ1 at Marina Bay anyway, setting a 1m33.477s on medium rubber with that putting the four-time world champion quickest by 0.018s over Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton finished the session down in fourth, 0.271s off the pace, with Perez being eliminated after setting a 1m36.760s that left Verstappen’s former team-mate in 20th.

More to follow

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Friday