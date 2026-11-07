Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Max Verstappen to start Brazilian GP from back of grid as Red Bull confirms penalty

Max Verstappen will start the Brazilian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Red Bull confirmed he will take an engine penalty

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 2:34 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images





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For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will start the Brazilian Grand Prix from the back of the grid, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has confirmed.

Red Bull's head of strategy Hannah Schmitz explained after the second practice session at Interlagos that the Milton Keynes outfit was "looking into several changes for Max's car. There were things he was unhappy with, but we know what they are so can work on them."

Speaking with Sky Sports F1 ahead of the third practice session, Mekies confirmed the penalty for the Dutchman.

"We will have to take an engine penalty with Max. He will start from the back - a position he knows very well here after the last two years," Mekies said.

"He's done a few miracles in the past starting from the back here and we're sure he will do a few more this year."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

While Verstappen will take the penalty, Mekies added that the pace of the car was "decent" during the first two practice sessions.

"It's always hard work on Friday. It wasn't bad at all," he explained.

"The pace of the car was decent. Yes, you heard a lot of radio communication, but certainly for us, I'm not sure for the other guys, there are a number of things we are chasing on a Friday to optimise lap time to extract everything.

"In many respects, the progress we've had this year is because of this spirit we have of chasing everything. That was no different yesterday and hopefully we have the car in a better place today."

After winning the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, Verstappen moved up to second in the drivers' championship. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli claimed the title in Mexico City, but the fight for second continues. Only 16 points separate Verstappen in second place and Charles Leclerc in fifth.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell sit third and fourth, respectively, and both will also be taking penalties. Russell will receive a five-place grid penalty, while the extent of Hamilton's penalty is yet to be confirmed.

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