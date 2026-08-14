Max Verstappen unveils special helmet for final F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has unveiled a special-edition helmet design ahead of what will be his final home race at the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Dutchman's home race helmet design abandons his standard 2026 design for a white and blue colourway inspired by the traditional Dutch Delftware ceramics.

The design incorporates intricate floral patterns and ornate blue detailing around the lower edges of the helmet. Standard Red Bull and Oracle branding remains at the front, adding pops of colour, while Verstappen's trademark lion logo is integrated into the design on the top.

The upcoming race weekend, scheduled for 21-23 August at Zandvoort, will be the final running of the Dutch Grand Prix. F1 and the event promoter previously agreed to a one-year contract extension covering the 2026 season, after which the promoter confirmed it would not pursue a longer-term deal. As a result, Zandvoort will drop off the calendar in 2027.

Verstappen unveiled the design on social media. "For my last home race. Dankjewel Zandvoort," he wrote alongside the photos. At the time of writing, the post had already reached over 305,000 likes. Another post, captioned "An iconic Grand Prix. Unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Final home race, a special helmet, a homage to The Netherlands and Zandvoort," had reached over 76,900 likes.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the special design. "Piece of art," one fan commented, while another added: "Zandvoort will be really missed."

Further comments included: "Max never disappoints," and "Absolutely stunning Max!! Let’s get a win for one last home race."

The official Dutch Grand Prix account also responded: "Our pleasure Max. It’s an honour to have you in Zandvoort. One final Dutch GP together."

Verstappen heads into his final home grand prix sitting sixth in the drivers' standings with 109 points, 110 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. Red Bull sits fourth in the constructors' championship with 177 points.