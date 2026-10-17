Formula 1 Singapore GP

Max Verstappen unveils special Texas-themed helmet for F1 United States GP

Max Verstappen has unveiled a special Texas-themed helmet for the United States Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 17, 2026, 11:06 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Bulls Watch



For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed a special helmet for the United States Grand Prix, giving his usual design an Austin, Texas, makeover ahead of the race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Dutchman unveiled the new design on social media. "Texas bound. I’ll be coming to Austin with this special helmet!" he posted alongside detailed photos of the new helmet.

The main change is to the lion on the top of the helmet, which now wears a cowboy hat. The lion stands out in blue on a white background and the red, white and blue theme has been retained throughout the whole helmet.

At the time of writing, Verstappen's post had already received more than 747,000 likes. "10s across the board - the lion with the cowboy hat is incredible," one fan commented, while another added: "The lion in the cowboy hat is brilliant haha."

Further reactions included: "Oh this is gorgeous", and "Simply lovely that helmet."

To complement the new helmet, Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar will also be wearing special all-white, vintage-style race suits. The new designs have sparked hope among fans that the Milton Keynes outfit could introduce an all-white livery for the race in Austin, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Read Also:

Verstappen heads to Austin after back-to-back wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia and the Singapore Grand Prix. He currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 221 points, 119 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

But while most drivers have a weekend off from racing after an intense triple-header, Verstappen is racing in the GT World Challenge Europe finale at Portimao this weekend in the Verstappen Racing #3 Mercedes-AMG with Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat.

The United States Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit of the Americas from 23-25 October and kicks off the next triple-header in the championship, with the Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix in the two weeks following.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Zak Brown gives stern warning to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after Singapore collision

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Max Verstappen





Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



2 h



Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?





Why Max Verstappen escaped harsher penalty after FP1 collision in Portimao



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance 20 h



Why Max Verstappen escaped harsher penalty after FP1 collision in Portimao





How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

More from

Red Bull Racing





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense





Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin





Christian Horner takes cheeky swipe at Guenther Steiner: 'He never achieved an F1 podium'



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Christian Horner takes cheeky swipe at Guenther Steiner: 'He never achieved an F1 podium'

Latest news





How the M8B became the most dominant car in McLaren’s history



General



How the M8B became the most dominant car in McLaren’s history





Christian Horner calls for F1 budget cap rethink: "Teams are spending $500 or $600m"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



38 min



Christian Horner calls for F1 budget cap rethink: "Teams are spending $500 or $600m"





Phillip Island to remain in use despite MotoGP and WorldSBK departures



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Australian GP



1 h



Phillip Island to remain in use despite MotoGP and WorldSBK departures





Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



2 h



Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?

Feature

Discover prime content





Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense





Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Ronald Vording



Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin





Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Ronald Vording



Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe