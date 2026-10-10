Max Verstappen warns of a massive qualifying battle after Singapore sprint win
Max Verstappen admits that the Racing Bulls are executing much better starts than the factory Red Bull team
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
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Max Verstappen officially secured his first-ever victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit during Saturday's rain-delayed Singapore Grand Prix Sprint, but the four-time world champion is far from happy. After a 30-minute weather delay forced the grid to start on intermediate tyres, Verstappen suffered a terrible launch off the pole position, allowing Mercedes driver George Russell to instantly snatch the lead heading into Turn 1.
While Verstappen ultimately inherited the victory after Russell spun and crashed into the pitwall at the end of the opening lap, the Red Bull Racing driver remains deeply concerned about his flawed starting sequences.
A glaring weakness
During a post-race interview with Sky Sports F1 presenter Craig Slater, Verstappen made a brutally honest admission regarding his launch capabilities throughout the 2026 campaign.
"Yeah, I mean, the whole year my starts have been terrible," the Dutchman confessed. "So we need to really do something different and try to understand what our issues are."
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
To highlight how far behind his garage is operating, Max actively pointed to Red Bull's sister squad, the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, as proof that the factory is missing a crucial engineering detail.
"Because Racing Bulls, sometimes they do have good starts," Verstappen explained. "So we are clearly doing something wrong. And that's what we need to try and do better for sure tomorrow."
Having already described the launch as "horrendous," Max is painfully aware that a similarly poor getaway during Sunday's main Grand Prix will instantly ruin his chances of securing back-to-back race wins, especially given how difficult it is to overtake on the narrow street circuit.
Finding the rhythm
While the Dutchman successfully claimed pole position during Friday's chaotic Sprint Shootout, he expects a much tighter battle during the traditional Grand Prix qualifying session. The sprint format restricts tyre usage, forcing drivers to run mediums before a single, high-pressure lap on the soft compound, which often creates an unpredictable grid order.
"It's a target, but for sure it will be a tough battle," he noted regarding his chances for the main event pole. "Because in sprint, qualifying is sometimes a bit hit and miss. When you do medium, medium and then only one run on the soft, sometimes you get it right, sometimes you don't."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Because the standard qualifying format allows drivers to complete multiple runs on the fastest tyre compound, Verstappen believes his championship rivals will be significantly closer to his ultimate pace.
"So now in qualifying, everyone on the soft has more goals added," Verstappen concluded. "So normally they get to fine-tune, and they get into a rhythm. And that naturally makes it more difficult."
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