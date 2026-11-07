Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Max Verstappen watched Premier League football during Brazilian GP qualifying delay: "12 hours I'll never get back"

Max Verstappen says Saturday in Brazil was a wasted day for him, as he already knew he would be starting from the back of the grid. The Dutchman predicts that fighting through the field will be considerably more difficult than in previous years

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 9:27 PM

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Max Verstappen called it a day after Q1 during Formula 1 qualifying in Sao Paulo, as he already knew he would be starting from the back of the grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix due to an engine-related grid penalty.

In the FIA's 'indicative grid', Verstappen is listed in 21st place, behind Lewis Hamilton and just ahead of Sergio Perez.

The four-time world champion once again demonstrated in Q1 just how competitive he can be in wet conditions. His first flying lap was 1.4 seconds faster than the time at the top of the leaderboard at that point, and four tenths quicker than Hamilton, who crossed the start-finish line shortly afterwards. The Red Bull driver eventually finished the opening segment of qualifying in third place – behind Lando Norris and George Russell – before climbing out of the car.

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Asked whether he had at least enjoyed himself to some extent in the Brazilian rain, Verstappen replied in the media pen: "Not really, because I'm not fighting for anything. My mind is already set on tomorrow, so it was just about doing a lap, not risking anything. Every lap that I did, we were up there, but for me that's not a surprise."

Like his fellow drivers, Verstappen had to wait almost an hour and a half because of the red-flag delay before he could even get out on track. Asked how he had spent that time during the heavy rainfall, Verstappen laughed in front of Viaplay's camera: "Watching football. Premier League."

Asked which match he had been watching exactly, Verstappen continued: "A lot of different games, but Nottingham Forest-Manchester City was the last one before I got into the car. It was 3-1, I actually saw a great goal just before I got back in!"

When it was pointed out that fans might find it hard to believe Verstappen had been watching football shortly before having to tackle qualifying in extremely difficult conditions, the Dutchman responded calmly: "But I'm starting last anyway, so it doesn’t matter. I’ve lost 12 hours of my life today that I’ll never get back."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Why Verstappen believes a comeback drive will be harder in 2026

While there was nothing at stake for Verstappen on Saturday, Sunday will naturally be a different matter. Verstappen has already produced three memorable comeback races at Interlagos, including in the past two seasons.

In 2024, Verstappen won from 17th on the grid, effectively nipping Norris's remaining title ambitions in the bud, while last year the Dutchman drove from the pitlane to the podium.

Starting from the back row therefore does not necessarily mean he has no chance, but Verstappen believes fighting his way through the field with the 2026 cars will be considerably more difficult.

"It was [possible to fight back] in the past, but now we don't have DRS anymore. And the overtake mode is very limiting around here, because of the long straight," Verstappen said.

"Everyone is draining the battery, so your speed difference on the straight is going to be a lot less. It will be a bit like Mexico really, so it will be quite a lot harder to pass than normal."

Nevertheless, rain could of course lend a helping hand. Rain is once again forecast for tomorrow in Sao Paulo, which was also one of the considerations behind Ferrari's decision to take grid penalties for both drivers here.

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

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