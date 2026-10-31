Formula 1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen will have no say in 2027 Racing Bulls driver line-up, says Red Bull boss

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has insisted Max Verstappen will have no influence over Racing Bulls' 2027 driver line-up

Lydia Mee

Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 9:25 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images





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Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Laurent Mekies has explained that Racing Bulls alone will decide its Formula 1 driver line-up for 2027 and that Max Verstappen will not have a say despite his clash with Liam Lawson in Mexico.

Both Verstappen and Lawson were handed a one-place grid penalty for the Mexican Grand Prix after making contact during the second practice session on Friday.

The four-time champion argued it was "not very smart behaviour" from Lawson while speaking to the media after the session.

"Well, I don't think it's called unlucky. Maybe not very smart behaviour, what he was trying to do there," the Dutchman explained. "I mean, at the end of the day it's not going to change my weekend, but if I were him I would act a little bit smarter. Also, when you're fighting for your seat, it's not very smart behaviour."

Lawson's contract with the Red Bull sister team expires at the end of 2026, but Mekies insisted that Verstappen and Red Bull would have no sway over the Racing Bulls driver line-up.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

"No, I think you know you have to separate both aspects. You have some things that were very unnecessary on the track and therefore are frustrating for the drivers involved and frustrating for the teams involved, and this is probably what you hear with Max's answer, and then there are driver decisions," Mekies told Sky Sports F1.

"Racing Bulls [driver line-up is] down to them and only down to them."

When asked to clarify if Verstappen could influence Racing Bulls' driver decisions, Mekies added: "Max knows motorsport far too much to be influenced by a single episode anyway. I think so far we've been on the back foot.

"The other three top teams have been somehow extracting a bit more than us, but the weekend is not finished. The guys have been putting the best shot at the last modification we can do to the car.

"Let's see if we can get a bit closer to the top. When things were very bad this morning, we were about three and a half tenths away. If we can close a bit of that gap, it should put us back in the mix."

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