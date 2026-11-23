Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races
Verstappen says F1 and the FIA have far more information than what makes the news, although feeling-wise he would still rather be at home
Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 23, 2026, 12:47 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alex Slitz Getty Images
After Formula 1 informed Imola that it would not be needed as a plan B, F1 is now fully committed to concluding the 2026 season in the Middle East. Although F1 has always maintained that it would do "the right thing" if the security situation deteriorated, it views the MotoGP weekend in Qatar as an example of how the final two Grands Prix can go ahead as planned.
Max Verstappen has previously made it clear that he always enjoys visiting the Middle East, but that, given the conflicts in the region, he would personally prefer to race elsewhere.
It is a view the four-time world champion still holds, as became clear when Motorsport.com asked him in the Las Vegas paddock about the upcoming races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
"With the guarantees they give us, also in private conversations, you just have to assume that all the information is correct. I could push back against it, but there's no point in doing that either. I just hope everything goes well."
When it was pointed out that there is still a difference between what his head tells him – given those guarantees – and how he feels, Verstappen replied during the Dutch media session: "Do I feel good about it? No. I'd rather stay at home. But if we're given every guarantee that it's safe, then there's not much negative I can say about it.
"But is it nice that missiles are still flying around in the countries to your left, right or below you? No, that's certainly not nice."
Verstappen does intend to travel to the region, partly because there is still something at stake for Red Bull with third place in the constructors' championship. In MotoGP, Yamaha had nothing left to fight for and the Japanese manufacturer decided to boycott the race in Qatar.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
Asked whether he would actually have considered staying at home if there had been nothing left at stake for his employer, Verstappen replied: "That's always difficult to say. And of course, MotoGP also had to go there a little earlier, during a slightly more uncertain week," the Dutchman said, referring to the midterm elections in the United States.
Imola would have been Verstappen's preference – as was the case for several other F1 drivers – but the Red Bull driver concluded by stressing that he has to trust the safety guarantees provided by F1.
"Is there a chance that something could happen? Yes, of course. But there's also a chance that something could happen here in Las Vegas. You can always look at it that way.
"It's just that the risk might be a little closer to you over there, but there's not much more I can say about it. We just hope everything goes well."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Next article Guenther Steiner warns George Russell: Do not "poke the bear" Max Verstappen
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ronald Vording
Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
2 h
Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
The one aspect of Max Verstappen "outsmarting" Mercedes that left Red Bull speechless
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
The one aspect of Max Verstappen "outsmarting" Mercedes that left Red Bull speechless
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
More from
Max Verstappen
Who slept best last night: Max Verstappen
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
2 h
Who slept best last night: Max Verstappen
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"
More from
Red Bull Racing
Isack Hadjar gets penalty after backing up George Russell in Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Isack Hadjar gets penalty after backing up George Russell in Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen’s revenge on George Russell: “Karma is a bitch”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen’s revenge on George Russell: “Karma is a bitch”
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Latest news
Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s top-speed deficit was “brutal” at F1 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
13 min
Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s top-speed deficit was “brutal” at F1 Las Vegas GP
Marc Marquez: 'Curbing my instincts was key to winning 2026 MotoGP title'
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
1 h
Marc Marquez: 'Curbing my instincts was key to winning 2026 MotoGP title'
Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
1 h
Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races
Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
2 h
Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Feature
Discover prime content
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Stuart Codling
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night
Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe