Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races

Verstappen says F1 and the FIA have far more information than what makes the news, although feeling-wise he would still rather be at home

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 12:47 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Slitz Getty Images

After Formula 1 informed Imola that it would not be needed as a plan B, F1 is now fully committed to concluding the 2026 season in the Middle East. Although F1 has always maintained that it would do "the right thing" if the security situation deteriorated, it views the MotoGP weekend in Qatar as an example of how the final two Grands Prix can go ahead as planned.

Max Verstappen has previously made it clear that he always enjoys visiting the Middle East, but that, given the conflicts in the region, he would personally prefer to race elsewhere.

It is a view the four-time world champion still holds, as became clear when Motorsport.com asked him in the Las Vegas paddock about the upcoming races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"With the guarantees they give us, also in private conversations, you just have to assume that all the information is correct. I could push back against it, but there's no point in doing that either. I just hope everything goes well."

When it was pointed out that there is still a difference between what his head tells him – given those guarantees – and how he feels, Verstappen replied during the Dutch media session: "Do I feel good about it? No. I'd rather stay at home. But if we're given every guarantee that it's safe, then there's not much negative I can say about it.

"But is it nice that missiles are still flying around in the countries to your left, right or below you? No, that's certainly not nice."

Verstappen does intend to travel to the region, partly because there is still something at stake for Red Bull with third place in the constructors' championship. In MotoGP, Yamaha had nothing left to fight for and the Japanese manufacturer decided to boycott the race in Qatar.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Asked whether he would actually have considered staying at home if there had been nothing left at stake for his employer, Verstappen replied: "That's always difficult to say. And of course, MotoGP also had to go there a little earlier, during a slightly more uncertain week," the Dutchman said, referring to the midterm elections in the United States.

Imola would have been Verstappen's preference – as was the case for several other F1 drivers – but the Red Bull driver concluded by stressing that he has to trust the safety guarantees provided by F1.

"Is there a chance that something could happen? Yes, of course. But there's also a chance that something could happen here in Las Vegas. You can always look at it that way.

"It's just that the risk might be a little closer to you over there, but there's not much more I can say about it. We just hope everything goes well."

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