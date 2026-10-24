Formula 1 United States GP
Max Verstappen's Austin GP complaints prompt response from COTA chief
Max Verstappen's criticism of the Circuit of the Americas has prompted a response from chairman Bobby Epstein
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 9:37 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
Bobby Epstein, the chairman of the Circuit of the Americas, has responded to Max Verstappen's criticism of the track, admitting that the dip at the bottom of Turn 1 is "not acceptable".
Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, the four-time Formula 1 world champion used his media session to complain about the track surface, saying the bumps were "unacceptable" and adding that they had become "out of control".
"From what I saw in WEC, it was extremely badly bumpy. I’m not really looking forward to that, to be honest, for your spine,” Verstappen told the media on Thursday. “I was joking about that in the last race, but it’s not really a joke to be honest. We mentioned this already for years, that it’s actually getting a bit out of control.”
Speaking to ESPN, Epstein accepted there was a problem at Turn 1, but said the circuit had only become aware of it this week.
"We don't feel good that there's a bump at the bottom of Turn 1," Epstein admitted to the outlet. "We didn't know about it until this week. We would have fixed it.
"But the other things Max spoke about, all the bumps around the track, we've fixed them. The track is in really good shape.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Brett Farmer / LAT Images via Getty Images
"I talked to some WEC drivers who said there's no problem. There's one bump at the beginning of [Turn] 1 that is not acceptable in my mind... It's a dip, not a bump. If it were a bump, we'd sharpen it out, we'd take care of it tomorrow night, or overnight tonight, and that kind of stuff's happened before [at other circuits]. But when it's a dip it's a lot different, there's no easy fix."
Bumps have been a long-running issue at COTA, which is built on clay that changes as the weather changes. The whole track was resurfaced before the 2024 race, and the section between Turns 9 and 11 has been resurfaced again for this year, with repairs carried out between Turns 12 and 19.
Verstappen believes that is not enough. “Over time, they’ve been grinding a little bit here and there, but you’re putting a plaster on the big problem and that’s just what’s underneath,” he said.
Other drivers have backed him on these claims, including reigning champion Lando Norris.
Read Also:
Formula 1F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen to top FP1
Formula 1Red Bull identifies two "key focus" areas after Max Verstappen's promising start in Austin
Formula 1George Russell calls for F1 track changes after Max Verstappen's COTA complaints
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article George Russell's tongue-in-cheek Kimi Antonelli F1 title threat: "Get you arrested"
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
More from
Max Verstappen
Red Bull identifies two "key focus" areas after Max Verstappen's promising start in Austin
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
13 h
Red Bull identifies two "key focus" areas after Max Verstappen's promising start in Austin
Max Verstappen slams “unacceptable” bumps at Austin F1 track: “It's out of control”
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Max Verstappen slams “unacceptable” bumps at Austin F1 track: “It's out of control”
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Formula 1
United States GP
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
More from
Red Bull Racing
"Just undriveable" – Isack Hadjar looking for answers after "massive" struggles in Austin practice
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
11 h
"Just undriveable" – Isack Hadjar looking for answers after "massive" struggles in Austin practice
Red Bull called Christian Horner to thank him for F1 engine project after maiden win
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Red Bull called Christian Horner to thank him for F1 engine project after maiden win
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Latest news
NASCAR Cup title contenders living on a prayer at Talladega
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
28 min
NASCAR Cup title contenders living on a prayer at Talladega
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Follow Q2
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
1 h
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Follow Q2
Colton Herta savours "super special" Austin homecoming as 2027 uncertainty remains
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
1 h
Colton Herta savours "super special" Austin homecoming as 2027 uncertainty remains
NASCAR Cup Talladega starting lineup: Chase Briscoe beats Austin Hill for pole
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
2 h
NASCAR Cup Talladega starting lineup: Chase Briscoe beats Austin Hill for pole
Feature
Discover prime content
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Formula 1
United States GP
By Ronald Vording
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe