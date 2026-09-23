Max Verstappen's blunt reaction to F1's Monaco GP sprint race: "No emotion attached to it"

The Formula 1 calendar presented for 2027 looks logical when it comes to the sequence of grands prix, but some of the choices for the sprint races have caused surprise.

F1 has not only decided to increase the number to 10 – which was commercially inevitable – but the chosen locations are interesting as well. The opening weekend in Bahrain and the season finale in Abu Dhabi, for example, have both been designated as sprint weekends.

That is somewhat remarkable in itself, although the choice of Monaco as a sprint venue caused even more surprise in the paddock.

Sergio Perez said during media day in Baku that he did not see that one coming and only learned the news through the outspoken reactions of other drivers.

"I found out through our [WhatsApp] group, actually. There were some comments there," the Cadillac driver smiled.

"It was a bit busy in the group! I didn’t pay much attention, other than what happened in the group. And that stays in the group, as you can imagine."

Perez revealed that the Monaco sprint was a hot topic of discussion in the F1 drivers’ WhatsApp group Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

On the record, drivers have responded differently to the sprint race in Monaco. Yes, the short race will be a procession, but this choice does bring the excitement of qualifying to the streets of Monte Carlo twice.

Although that sounds appealing, it has significant consequences for how drivers build up their race weekend. When walking trackside, it is easy to see how drivers normally leave some margin during FP1 and get increasingly closer to the barriers in corners such as Tabac and Piscine during final practice.

That build-up towards an ultimate climax on Saturday afternoon disappears with the sprint format, while it is also very much open to question how much risk drivers want to take in sprint qualifying. For example, If you have to fight your way out of SQ1 for 12th or 13th on the grid, what is the reward? With overtaking virtually impossible, that 13th starting position will normally not lead to points, making it more important for most drivers not to crash on Friday.

"Maybe you take a bit less risk," Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad admitted. "If you're P15, maybe you don't try as hard, but the top teams, they'd always have to push.

"I think it would just mean that you can't build as nicely as you'd want towards qualifying. You just have to get outside your comfort zone a bit earlier in the weekend."

Max Verstappen does not bother with such analyses. His reaction is short but clear: the four-time world champion is not a fan of sprint weekends and never will be, regardless of where they are held.

Verstappen says he feels no emotion whatsoever about sprint races, regardless of the venue Photo by: Erik Junius

"Yeah, more sprint races… Personally, I’m not a fan of it, but I understand the reasoning behind it, of course," Verstappen said in Baku.

"It brings more action throughout the weekend, so yeah, we'll participate... But, for me, I always think about the grand prix and that's where my main focus is."

Above all, Verstappen considers a sprint race a spoiler for what fans will see on Sunday, something that is even more predictable in Monaco: two races without much overtaking.

"About the sprint in Monaco, yeah, it's the same scenario as what happens in the main race, right?" Verstappen said. "Like, you are excited for the start and then you can't pass. That's quite straightforward."

Asked whether Verstappen is surprised by the choice of Monaco, the Dutchman stresses that he does not care about the locations of the sprints and that he simply takes part because that is part of his job.

"I don't know. For me, I honestly don't care where the sprint races are," he said. "I just participate and of course you try to do the best you can. But I have no emotion attached to winning a sprint race or not winning it.

"From when I was a kid, you look forward to the grand prix. That's normally on a Sunday or sometimes on a Saturday," referring to the Baku race being held on Saturday this year.

F1 hasn't opted for Baku to host a sprint race since 2023 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lindblad, meanwhile, added that the Baku City Circuit would be perfect for a sprint race. It is a street circuit where qualifying is entertaining and a place where overtaking is possible.

"This should be a sprint, this would be an amazing sprint race”, the Racing Bulls driver said. "In the end, it's a track we can pass and the whole point of a sprint race is the idea of a flat-out race and passing. I think this should be one."

Baku is not a sprint weekend in either 2026 or 2027.