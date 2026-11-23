Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen’s deadpan reaction to winning F1’s Overtake of the Month award

Max Verstappen gives a deadpan reaction on the Las Vegas stage after winning F1's October Overtake of the Month award

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 5:51 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Max Verstappen has never been one for forced showmanship, and Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Forum offered another reminder.

Appearing on stage in Red Bull’s tan Las Vegas teamwear alongside team-mate Isack Hadjar and Haas drivers Oliver Bearman and Rafael Camara, the four-time world champion was awarded an extra piece of silverware - and responded with peak deadpan restraint.

"You may know what’s coming, Max," the stage host teased as the crowd cheered. "I don’t know," Verstappen replied flatly.

When she announced he had won Formula 1’s Overtake of the Month award and handed him the clear circular trophy to sign for a voting fan, Verstappen offered only a muted, unbothered "Ooh" before glancing behind him at the giant screen replaying the winning move: his pass on Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Even Verstappen seemed sceptical of the fan vote.

"There’s no way that that won," he said into the microphone while looking back at the replay. Standing to his left, Bearman immediately chimed in: "Was that this month? That was like two months ago."

Holding the signed trophy toward the host, Verstappen asked, "For what month is this?"

"October," she answered.

"October. All right," Verstappen muttered, pausing for a beat before hoisting the trophy half-heartedly into the air with a completely straight face and adding a monotone, "Yes!" The crowd erupted into cheers and laughter, with the host joking, "We’ll take that, Max! We will take that."

The Sepang pass - and Vegas’s overtaking irony

Bearman’s timeline quip was not far off. The relocated Bahrain Grand Prix at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit took place nearly seven weeks earlier on 4 October, marking Formula 1’s first visit to the venue since 2017, after the race moved out of the Middle East.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Despite Verstappen’s dry reaction, the move itself proved important to Red Bull’s season. After heavy rain and formation-lap software glitches delayed the start by more than 90 minutes, polesitter Verstappen slipped behind Antonelli and George Russell off the line.

Following an early safety car triggered by Valtteri Bottas - when Red Bull switched to soft slicks against Mercedes’ mediums - Verstappen swept ruthlessly around the outside of Antonelli at Turn 1 on the restart. He never looked back, beating Antonelli by 2.307 seconds to deliver both his first victory of 2026 and the breakthrough maiden win for Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

The fan vote gave Verstappen his third Overtake of the Month trophy of the 2026 campaign after earlier wins in June and July, making him the season’s leading monthly winner heading into the year-end Overtake of the Year poll.

Better still, the comedic stage moment aged quickly on Saturday night. Verstappen won the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix in a chaotic 50-lap race featuring a record 352 overtakes and 35 lead changes - only to label the battery-driven slipstream battles "not F1". If fans hand him November’s trophy too, expect an even flatter reaction.

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