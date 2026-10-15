Formula 1 Singapore GP
Max Verstappen’s Portimao team-mates: who are Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat?
The trio will share a Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO this weekend
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:50 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
#31 Emil Fray Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Max Verstappen, Christopher Lulham
Photo by: Jan Brucke/VLN
Max Verstappen is embedding himself in his GT3 side hustle this weekend. He's not a regular in the Verstappen Racing team, but he'll be taking over this weekend as a rather well-experienced reserve. He will be driving the No. 3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO alongside Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat. But who are these two talented gentlemen? And should the 61-car field be worried?
Chris Lulham Is a familiar face
You will likely recognise Lulham if you follow Verstappen's racing outside Formula 1. He has been a regular in Verstappen Racing cars in 2026. He comes from the sim racing world, having made the jump into real-world GT machinery with support from the four-time champion himself. He and the Red Bull driver have great chemistry and a strong history. He has a head start on the other newcomer here: he already knows how the team operates.
Verstappen Racing
Ben Barnicoat and his silverware
Barnicoat has a really strong history of racing. The Chesterfield-born Englishman is a Lexus factory driver. He races the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan in IMSA competition.
After spending four years with McLaren's factory driver programme, he moved to Lexus in 2022 and was immediately on the pace. He started 2022 by winning the Asian Le Mans Series GT title in a McLaren, then won Petit Le Mans in his first season with Lexus. He then won the 2023 IMSA GTD Pro title paired with Jack Hawksworth. A Sebring GTD Pro win followed in 2024.
He's got strong GT chops, too. Barnicoat took two GT World Challenge Europe pole positions back in 2021, so there's plenty of excitement around his driving this weekend.
#14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat
Photo by: Michael Tan
What you need to know this weekend
Friday's qualifying will start at 5.55pm local time. Each of the three drivers sets a lap in their own session, and the grid is decided by the average of the three.
The race starts on Saturday 17 October at 5pm local time.
Read Also:
Formula 1Max Verstappen vs Valentino Rossi: How their GT3 cars compare
EnduranceGT World Challenge Portimao: All you need to know about season finale featuring Max Verstappen
Formula 1How to watch Max Verstappen race GT World Challenge Portimao free: Live stream, start time and schedule
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Max Verstappen vs Valentino Rossi: How their GT3 cars compare
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
More from
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen: FAQ on his GTWC Europe debut
Formula 1
Formula 1 1 h
Max Verstappen: FAQ on his GTWC Europe debut
Charles Leclerc admits he missed a chance against Max Verstappen – but not the obvious one
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Charles Leclerc admits he missed a chance against Max Verstappen – but not the obvious one
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
More from
Red Bull Racing
Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Formula 1
Formula 1 3 h
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Laurent Mekies extends contract as Red Bull's F1 team boss
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 h
Laurent Mekies extends contract as Red Bull's F1 team boss
Latest news
Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?
Franco Morbidelli on securing most coveted WSBK ride: 'Clearly Ducati has some trust in me'
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
47 min
Franco Morbidelli on securing most coveted WSBK ride: 'Clearly Ducati has some trust in me'
"Not allowed, not made possible": Was BMW denied its title chance?
DTM
DTM DTM
Hockenheim
1 h
"Not allowed, not made possible": Was BMW denied its title chance?
Max Verstappen: FAQ on his GTWC Europe debut
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1 1 h
Max Verstappen: FAQ on his GTWC Europe debut
Feature
Discover prime content
Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Ronald Vording
Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Formula 1
By Autosport
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe