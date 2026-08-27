Max Verstappen's Red Bull Dutch GP race suit up for charity auction

Red Bull is auctioning a special-edition Max Verstappen race suit worn during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Wings for Life charity.

The auction, hosted via F1 Authentics, offers collectors the opportunity to acquire the race suit worn by the four-time champion at his final home grand prix at Zandvoort. The winning bidder will receive the suit professionally framed and signed by Verstappen.

Verstappen entered the Dutch Grand Prix weekend on the back of signing a contract extension that will keep him at Red Bull until the end of 2030. But while he picked up three points in the sprint race, he crashed out of the grand prix on the opening lap.

The Dutchman serves as an official ambassador for Wings for Life. The charitable foundation was established in 2004 by the late Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz and two-time motocross champion Heinz Kinigadner.

Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Laurent Mekies, who also serves as a Wings for Life ambassador, explained: "Following Max’s contract extension with the team, we’re proud to be auctioning one of his special edition Dutch GP race suits in aid of our team charity, Wings for Life.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

"This special suit, signed by Max, was designed for what was expected to be his last home race in Zandvoort, as the Dutch GP leaves the F1 calendar. In collaboration with the F1 Authentics auction platform, collectors can bid to own this very notable piece of history.

"With 100% of the auction proceeds going directly to Wings for Life, we can transform a rare piece of racing memorabilia into meaningful research to find a cure for spinal cord injury."

The auction runs online at F1 Authentics until Sunday 30 August. At the time of writing, the highest bid is £37,500.