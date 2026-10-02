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Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Max Verstappen's Sepang answer has F1 fans falling for him all over again

Asked how he'd prepared for Sepang's heat, Verstappen gave a blunt, funny answer

Alex Harrington
Edited:
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

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Press conferences in Formula 1 can come with plenty of rehearsed answers - we all saw Yuki Tsunoda's briefing sheet when he temporarily took Liam Lawson's seat a month ago. These filters can sometimes tame what could be an exciting answer, but it's safe to say Max Verstappen has no such filter as one of his answers on Thursday at Sepang won over fans.

F1 has returned to the legendary track for the first time in almost a decade with it hosting the Bahrain Grand Prix after the original race was cancelled earlier this season. Bahrain keeps the naming rights, but the heat and humidity are very much Sepang's problem now.

And Sepang in October is hot enough for a heat hazard to be declared over the race weekend with air temperatures expected to push past 31C with humidity thick enough to chew on - with a slight chance of rain to keep things exciting.

Max's not-so-serious answer to a serious question

All drivers will prepare in some way for hotter conditions. Some will spend time in similar conditions to adapt their bodies, while others will focus more on hydration or rely on the cooling vest now available to them during sessions. The Dutchman seemingly does very little to adjust.

When asked about this, he answered with a laugh:

"I think I had four or five months of very intense preparation. Yeah, deep mental preparation of not giving an F…!

"Yeah, just rock up. It's hot, but it's also hot in Monaco and it gets very humid there as well and if you really want it hot, you go into the sauna or a steam room. I do that sometimes. You just need to get comfortable with the uncomfortable, but that's the case for everyone. It's hot, sweaty and you need a few more underwears, I guess! But just go with the flow."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

There was no talk of high temp training or worry, just a guy pointing out that Monaco, where he lives, gets plenty hot enough for him to not need to acclimatise too much for this weekend of racing.

F1 fans were won over by this answer

"He's the most relatable guy on the grid and just seems like a regular dude you can grab a beer with. Never change Max," one fan said on a Reddit post on the quote. "I try to channel some Max at work some days," another added.

Don't mistake this for a driver that doesn't care. Verstappen is deeply passionate about his racing and performance, but he's built up a level of callous since his F1 debut in 2015.

"Maximum Max. Any day, any time, any circuit. Life is good," another commented. "I know we like to say Max doesn't care but he very clearly does," added another as a reply read: "I don't always agree with Max on track, but my god he nails off track."

Verstappen finished his press conference admitting he wants at least one win before the season ends while conceding that the Mercedes is the fastest car on most circuits. Regardless of his performance this season, it looks like fans can't get enough of his nonchalant interview answers.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Performers play trumpets

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Anthony Davidson arrives in the paddock., Jacques Villeneuve arrives in the paddock.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Pedro de la Rosa, Aston Martin Team Ambassador

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fan waves Malaysian flag

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Jos Verstappen walks in the paddock.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fans and palm trees

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
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