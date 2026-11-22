Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen’s revenge on George Russell: “Karma is a bitch”

Russell was highly critical of Verstappen on Friday; the Red Bull racer responded with victory – and acerbic post-race remarks – on Saturday

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:57 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen has hit back at George Russell’s Friday comments by winning Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix – and delivering scathing remarks afterwards.

The pair were involved in an incident in Free Practice 3, with Verstappen breaching what Russell deemed to be a gentlemen’s agreement by overtaking him ahead of a flying lap. The Briton moved to get back ahead but Verstappen unsuccessfully attempted to close the door and the duo eventually had a small collision.

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The shenanigans led stewards to officially warn Verstappen for moving under braking, while Russell unabashedly blamed his rival on Sky Sport Italy: “He does this week in week out with many drivers and everybody accepts it, and I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody's got to stand up to that guy.”

Twenty-four hours later, Verstappen held off both Mercedes for victory in an eventful race as they traded the lead throughout the contest. Russell crashed as he locked up when diving down the inside of team-mate Kimi Antonelli for second place on lap 48 of 50, ending up ninth – and in Verstappen’s eyes, this speaks volumes.

Asked if Russell’s words had been on his mind when they were racing one another for the lead, Verstappen retorted: “Well, I mean, it's not like it's a success today.

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“I mean, the thing is, he speaks a lot next to the track. And honestly, for me, it doesn't really matter because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway, to try and challenge that, so it doesn't bother me.

“And today karma is a bitch. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening. So I was like, ‘Fantastic! My day is only getting better.’

“And of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete.”

Verstappen may not care about the runner-up spot in the championship, but his victory and Russell’s downfall mean he now has a 40-point advantage over the Mercedes driver, with just two rounds remaining – only Lewis Hamilton is closer, albeit still 37 points adrift.

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