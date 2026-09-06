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Max Verstappen's "wholesome" Monza moment with Kimi Antonelli's father goes viral: "Class act"

Max Verstappen earned praise from fans after sharing a heartwarming post-race moment with Kimi Antonelli’s father

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

A post-race moment between Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli's father, Marco Antonelli, has gone viral on social media.

Footage from the Monza paddock showed Verstappen approaching Antonelli Sr after his son claimed his first home grand prix victory from 19th on the grid. The four-time champion made sure to give the Italian a hug before his son was able to go and celebrate with him. 

Verstappen received praise from fans as the photos from the moment were shared across social media.

"Very sweet, very wholesome," one fan commented on Reddit, while another wrote: "Max is and always will be a class act."

"Max is really the bigger person... I'd still be salty that Kimi lost me a shot at 5x WDC last season lol," another fan posted.

Someone else posted: "I think he’s lowkey just happy Antonelli is wiping the floor with Russell and denying Russell the best chance he’s had at a championship."

 

Further comments included: "Class move, congratulating the dad on his son winning the Italian GP as well!" and "Max isn’t a generational but a historical champion. Both on the track and as a person."

Antonelli claimed the top spot on the famous Monza podium, joined by his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in second and Verstappen in third. 

"I think this is the most special podium of the season," Antonelli explained during the press conference. "To see all the fans on the straight, it’s just incredible. And then being at home, it adds that little bit extra. And super, super happy with that."

The 20-year-old's win at Monza has extended his lead in the drivers' standings. He now has a 66-point advantage over Russell, who sits second. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton follows in third, 76 points behind Antonelli and 10 points behind Russell.

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