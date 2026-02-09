Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

IndyCar Sebring test: Alex Palou tops the speed charts on Day 1

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar Sebring test: Alex Palou tops the speed charts on Day 1

Full entry list for all 2026 NASCAR races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Full entry list for all 2026 NASCAR races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

McLaren 2026 F1 livery gets lukewarm response from fans: "Guess it's OK"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
McLaren 2026 F1 livery gets lukewarm response from fans: "Guess it's OK"

Brad Keselowski cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Brad Keselowski cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri outline the one new 2026 F1 challenge drivers can’t ignore

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri outline the one new 2026 F1 challenge drivers can’t ignore

Phil Surgen talks AI in NASCAR and his new role at Trackhouse

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phil Surgen talks AI in NASCAR and his new role at Trackhouse

The real reason Kevin Harvick says Clash became 'a shit show'

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
The real reason Kevin Harvick says Clash became 'a shit show'
Formula 1 McLaren launch

McLaren 2026 F1 livery gets lukewarm response from fans: "Guess it's OK"

McLaren unveiled its 2026 Formula 1 livery but fans were divided as the team largely retained its familiar papaya and black design

Lydia Mee
Published:
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren MCL40 livery

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren unveiled its 2026 Formula 1 livery in an event on Monday 9 February. While the Woking outfit was the penultimate team to unveil its 2026 design, many fans have argued that the built-up hype outweighed the livery, which has changed very little from 2025.

The Zak Brown-led team has opted to continue with the striking papaya-coloured design, black accents and diagonal black stripes cladding the sidepods. 

"Spoiler alert: it's the same. As Zak put it during launch: We don't want to change what's been successful, and papaya looks amazing," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "So basically McLaren will put the same livery out every season until they start making sh**boxes again."

Another fan posted: "Basically the same. Ehhh. Guess it’s OK, but I was genuinely excited for something a bit different," and someone else wrote: "MCL wants to brand themselves like Ferrari, so it would be more of the same livery for the upcoming years. The papaya colours will be more of their signature mark now."

McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren MCL40 livery

Photo by: McLaren

"The black stripe is a lot narrower I think, other than that it's the same," one wrote, and another more optimistic fan posted: "Maybe it's a hot take, but I really like the papaya liveries, and I don't think they need to make radical changes to it."

McLaren Racing CEO Brown explained the decision to make minimal changes. "That's intentional," he said during the launch event. "We don't want to change what's been successful. And the papaya looks amazing. Our partners are awesome. This Mastercard era, Gemini with Google, and OKX... I mean, the list goes on of just unbelievable companies that are supporting us.

"Cars are a little bit smaller. When you hear it, it sounds good. The HPP Mercedes engine is amazing. So, I'm looking forward to getting racing."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri outline the one new 2026 F1 challenge drivers can’t ignore

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri outline the one new 2026 F1 challenge drivers can’t ignore

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri outline the one new 2026 F1 challenge drivers can’t ignore

Aston Martin signs multi-year deal with AI coding agent firm ahead of 2026 launch event

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Aston Martin signs multi-year deal with AI coding agent firm ahead of 2026 launch event
More from
McLaren

McLaren pinpoints "brutal" hidden design challenges of 2026 F1 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
McLaren pinpoints "brutal" hidden design challenges of 2026 F1 rules

McLaren 2026 F1 launch: Catch up here

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
McLaren 2026 F1 launch: Catch up here

Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown

Latest news

IndyCar Sebring test: Alex Palou tops the speed charts on Day 1

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar Sebring test: Alex Palou tops the speed charts on Day 1

Full entry list for all 2026 NASCAR races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Full entry list for all 2026 NASCAR races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

McLaren 2026 F1 livery gets lukewarm response from fans: "Guess it's OK"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
McLaren 2026 F1 livery gets lukewarm response from fans: "Guess it's OK"