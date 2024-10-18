All Series

Formula 1 United States GP

McLaren and Mercedes detail large aero upgrades for Austin F1 weekend

The extensive upgrade packages to be used in Austin by McLaren and Mercedes have been revealed

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
The McLaren and Mercedes teams have introduced comprehensive aerodynamic upgrades for the United States Grand Prix, as both teams look to find further performance for the final stage of the 2024 season.

McLaren has set its changes off with a new front wing, with a new front suspension package to match it as it revises the flow patterns produced around the front end of the car.

This also includes changes to the front brake duct aerodynamics, plus a circuit-specific change to the size of the cooling duct as Austin generally does not require large inlets to manage brake temperatures.

The team has also modified its rear suspension fairings to further improve its aerodynamic performance, along with a new rear brake duct cooling exit.

McLaren has brought its higher-downforce rear wing to Austin, but offset it with a single-element beam wing. This reduces the drag of the overall assembly, and should also ensure that the application of DRS is effective owing to the reduced drag overall.

The team has stopped short of introducing a new floor for Austin; multiple teams have rolled back on floor designs this season as the performance shown in simulations has not necessarily emerged on the track. 

Mercedes also has a new front wing and front suspension package, which the team has noted will "reduce front wing wake which improves flow to the rear of the car."

The Brackley outfit has also brought new bodywork to Texas, reprofiling the sidepod inlet to increase the overbite to improve the quality of airflow moving through the cooling components within the car.

Furthermore, the W15 has received a new floor which features a new floor edge wing with an added vane, and reprofiled floor fences to draw more performance out of the underbody.

This follows the team's roll-back on the floor design it introduced for the Belgian Grand Prix, which it ultimately took off for the race owing to troubles in setting the car up with it.

Red Bull has made two aero changes for Austin, pairing a floor edge wing modification with a circuit-specific set of sidepods to improve the cooling characteristics.

Across the rest of the field, Aston Martin has a new front wing, floor, and bodywork to improve the amount of load produced by the AMR24, while Alpine has a new floor, bodywork and rear wing. Pierre Gasly will take the updates for this weekend, while Esteban Ocon runs with the older spec car.

RB has a new floor that it hopes will help maintain sixth in the constructors' championship, although Haas has a series of updates as the American team looks to leapfrog RB in the points standings. This includes a new floor, a sidepod with a larger undercut, and a few changes to the bodywork cooling capabilities.

Sauber also has a new front wing and suspension fairings, as the Swiss team looks to score its first points of 2024.

