Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why Alpine's low-drag F1 updates should pay off in the short term Next / Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

McLaren: Baku F1 team orders down to Alpine pressure

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl said the team's decision to impose team orders in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was dictated by Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris being stuck in between both Alpine cars.

Filip Cleeren
By:
McLaren: Baku F1 team orders down to Alpine pressure

After a disappointing qualifying session Norris and Ricciardo started in 11th and 12th on different tyre strategies, trying to cover for various scenarios in a bid to move up the order.

But a lack of top speed due to McLaren's draggy car meant that neither driver managed to move up, with Fernando Alonso's slippery Alpine proving impossible to pass.

In the opening stint Ricciardo informed the team that he had pace in hand compared to his teammate but was told to hold station.

Ricciardo's alternate strategy of starting on hards, and then pitting for mediums during a prolonged Virtual Safety Car, allowed him to come out in front of Norris after his only pitstop.

It then was Norris who wanted to have a go at the Australian in the closing stages, but again McLaren instructed its drivers to hold station and come home eighth and ninth respectively.

Both drivers accepted the order, with Ricciardo saying the two different instructions cancelled each other out as Norris returned him the favour of staying behind the other, although Norris felt the two situations were not entirely comparable.

Seidl explained that the pressure from the second Alpine of Esteban Ocon behind them meant that letting his two drivers fight made little sense, especially as neither seemed remotely capable of challenging Alonso ahead.

"I think what we heard on the radio is what you would like to hear from every race driver, being ambitious and trying to have the best possible race for himself," Seidl said about Norris' frustration at the time.

"That's why there's a team in place that makes sure we have the best possible outcome for the team without risking losing two cars on track by crashing into each other.

"If Daniel would have gone by Lando at the beginning of the race, we would just have ended up in a yo-yo like we have seen with some other teams already this year, both being stuck behind Alonso and having the risk that Ocon actually goes through at least one of these cars.

"Our idea was with holding position for both cars behind Fernando, that we make sure by that we keep Ocon in check, which we did."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Seidl added that his drivers are free to race in principle, but that the circumstances dictated otherwise this time. When asked by Motorsport.com if the perilous nature of Baku's street circuit played a part, Seidl said: "Yeah, it always depends on the circumstances.

"Our drivers are free to race, and we always try to provide for both drivers the same opportunities to do well, because that's our responsibility.

"But if we are on different strategies and so on, obviously, you need to make sure as a team that you maximise the outcome for the team."

The team doesn't believe there was anything else it could have done to get ahead of Alonso, because going off strategy would have pitted it in traffic, and it didn't have the top speed to clear it.

"I think the only chance probably to get Fernando was if he would have pitted also with Lando, maybe at the first virtual safety car on lap eight or nine where several cars pitted," Seidl explained.

"But with our lack of straightline speed that we had all weekend we knew if we do that and fall into traffic, we would not be able to clear this traffic quickly because of our straightline deficit. Different to [Pierre] Gasly, for example, we would have gone completely out of the race.

Read Also:

"And that's why it was the right thing to stay out and just stay with Fernando, seeing if any other opportunities would come up trying the overcut as well, for example by making sure you keep your medium tyres in the first stint in a happy place that you then can push when the car in front boxes.

"But with the tyres not having really a lot left then we just had to settle in the position where we started with Lando. With everything I see at the moment, I think we maximised pretty much what we had. I think it was just not possible to do more with the package we had here."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Alpine's low-drag F1 updates should pay off in the short term
Previous article

Why Alpine's low-drag F1 updates should pay off in the short term
Next article

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace

Albon: F1 drivers causing yellows in qualifying should lose laptime Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Albon: F1 drivers causing yellows in qualifying should lose laptime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022

Ricciardo: No complacency over F1 future despite McLaren support Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: No complacency over F1 future despite McLaren support

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance

Alfa Romeo working on soft tyre weakness in F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo working on soft tyre weakness in F1 qualifying

Binotto: F1 teams need to help new FIA race directors improve
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: F1 teams need to help new FIA race directors improve

Mercedes F1 explains difference between porpoising and bouncing
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 explains difference between porpoising and bouncing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
5 h
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.